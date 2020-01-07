Sophia Bush's Puffer Coat Is Perfect for a Winter Adventure — and It's on Sale

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner

When Sophia Bush isn’t acting, hosting her podcast Work in Progress, or fighting for a good cause, she’s game for an outdoor adventure. She frequently posts about her nature-filled vacations on Instagram, including recent trips to snowy destinations like Alaska and Idaho.

“Nature is my place of worship. And worship her I will. This planet deserves our admiration and our protection,” Bush wrote in an Instagram post last weekend. Along with words of appreciation for the opportunity to ring in the new year outdoors, Bush posted a video of herself watching the snowfall in Payette National Forest.

So what does this earth-loving multi-hyphenate wear when she’s on a winter adventure? She’s long been a partner and fan of Eddie Bauer, and picked this casual down puffer jacket from the brand to keep her warm in the Idaho snow.

The newest version of one of Eddie Bauer’s best-selling down jackets, this coat includes a warm protective hoodie that sets it apart from the original. It also has a water-repellent nylon shell and premium down insulation to withstand sub-zero temperatures, making it perfect for outdoor excursions in frigid weather.

A relaxed silhouette means you can style the coat over warm layers, and it features a drawcord hem so you can fit it as tight or as loose as you’d like. Plus, the snap buttons included over the front zipper add extra protection against the cold. Not only will the puffer keep you comfortable, but it actually looks stylish, too.

The best part? You can toss the jacket right in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Just be sure to wash it separately from your other clothes on a delicate cycle, and if you put it in the dryer, add a clean tennis ball to help it maintain its shape.

Although this celebrity-approved puffer usually goes for $199, you can buy it on sale at Eddie Bauer for only $120 right now. It’s the perfect winter accessory, whether you’re going on an outdoor trek or simply commuting to work.

