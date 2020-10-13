These Sony Noise-canceling Headphones Are the Cheapest They’ve Ever Been on Amazon — Shop Them for Just $88
You’ll want to add them to your cart fast.
Amazon Prime Day is officially in full swing, with some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on the retailer. From AirPods to face masks to comfy shoes, many items are at their lowest prices ever — including this pair of Sony headphones.
The noise-canceling headphones were released earlier this year, and within a few months, they’ve already racked up hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon. Alongside their noise-canceling feature, the headphones also have an ambient sound mode option, so you can tune into background noise if preferred. They can last up to 35 hours after a full charge and make hands-free phone calls, plus they have a swivel design so they can lay flat if you are traveling with them.
The Sony Noise-canceling Headphones usually retail for $200, but you can score them for just $88 if you have a Prime membership. (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.) According to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price they’ve ever been on Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, $88 (originally $200)
Shoppers rave that they have a “great, rich sound,” are “snug and comfortable,” and excellent for “tuning out the world.”
“These are beautiful, lightweight, and comfortable for long-term wear. I am currently working from home with roommates — being able to focus on just my work is incredible,” one customer wrote. “I can't wait to travel with these bad boys — they are perfect for planes, trains, and even noisy coffee shops or the gym. The sound quality is incredible, as is the battery life… They let me focus on what I need to do even in the middle of a crazy world, and are super easy to travel with.”
Only $88 for a pair of high-quality $200 headphones? Consider us sold.
