These Sony Noise-canceling Headphones Are the Cheapest They’ve Ever Been on Amazon — Shop Them for Just $88

The noise-canceling headphones were released earlier this year, and within a few months, they’ve already racked up hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon. Alongside their noise-canceling feature, the headphones also have an ambient sound mode option, so you can tune into background noise if preferred. They can last up to 35 hours after a full charge and make hands-free phone calls, plus they have a swivel design so they can lay flat if you are traveling with them.

The Sony Noise-canceling Headphones usually retail for $200, but you can score them for just $88 if you have a Prime membership. (You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.) According to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price they’ve ever been on Amazon.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Shoppers rave that they have a “great, rich sound,” are “snug and comfortable,” and excellent for “tuning out the world.”

“These are beautiful, lightweight, and comfortable for long-term wear. I am currently working from home with roommates — being able to focus on just my work is incredible,” one customer wrote. “I can't wait to travel with these bad boys — they are perfect for planes, trains, and even noisy coffee shops or the gym. The sound quality is incredible, as is the battery life… They let me focus on what I need to do even in the middle of a crazy world, and are super easy to travel with.”

Only $88 for a pair of high-quality $200 headphones? Consider us sold.