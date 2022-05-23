Shoppers Say They Fall Asleep in Seconds With These Hotel-style Amazon Pillows

"These babies are soft and you melt into them," one Amazon shopper quipped. "They resemble hotel pillows in that you kind of sink into them." They added that the pillows "provide the right amount of firmness to support your head [and] neck." Another reviewer said that "for the money, this is a nice pillow" and even mentioned that they've been "sleeping well lately" since making the switch. Similarly, a third customer shared that their son said he fell asleep as soon as his head hit the pillow.