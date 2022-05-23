Shoppers Say They Fall Asleep in Seconds With These Hotel-style Amazon Pillows
One of the best things about staying at a hotel is getting to snuggle up in one of the pristine, freshly made beds and sinking your head into the perfectly plush pillows. But did you know that you can achieve this level of comfort without having to book a room or go on vacation? All you need is the right bedding.
According to more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers, the Sofore Gel Pillow Set is the closest thing to bringing hotel-level comfort into your own home. And, it's on sale. Right now, you can score the set of two queen-sized pillows for as little as $20. The pillow sets also come in a standard size, on sale for $23, and king size, which isn't on sale but is still budget-friendly at $35.
To buy: amazon.com, $20 for set of two (originally $25)
So, how do the Sofore Gel Pillows get their reviewer-loved ″hotel-style″ fluffiness? It's all thanks to their gel fiber filling, which offers a plush softness that shoppers say helps them drift off to sleep. This material is also incredibly responsive and allows the pillows to conform to your preferred sleeping position, ensuring that your head, neck, and spine are adequately supported and in alignment. Hence, why it's the ″perfect pillow″ for side, back, and stomach sleepers alike. Additionally, gel fiber is incredibly breathable and cooling, something that hot sleepers will definitely appreciate.
For added comfort, the pillow's cover is made with a soft polyester-cotton blend, which also increases airflow. They're also designed for longevity with a fade- and stain-resistant treatments. Plus, the pillows are hypoallergenic and sensitive skin-friendly.
"These babies are soft and you melt into them," one Amazon shopper quipped. "They resemble hotel pillows in that you kind of sink into them." They added that the pillows "provide the right amount of firmness to support your head [and] neck." Another reviewer said that "for the money, this is a nice pillow" and even mentioned that they've been "sleeping well lately" since making the switch. Similarly, a third customer shared that their son said he fell asleep as soon as his head hit the pillow.
Speaking to its construction, a customer highlighted that the pillow "plumps back into shape easily and is very soft." Chiming in, another shopper added, "I no longer wake up flipping my pillow because it's gone flat, it stays comfy all through the night." A reviewer also mentioned that the pillows are" cooling, which is nice since I heat up while I sleep."
Ready to give your bedroom a hotel-quality refresh? Take it from these rave reviews and start with the Sofore Gel Pillow Set, which you can get on Amazon for as little as $20 today.