This Is My Best-kept Airport Style Secret for Looking Cute and Staying Comfy When I Travel

As a seasoned jetsetter and fashion editor, I take a lot of pride in my packing skills and foolproof airport style. For starters, I never (ever) check a bag, I always wear sneakers en route to my destination, and I prefer to wear a sporty, monochrome airplane outfit to keep things as chic and streamlined as possible. Of course, I always like to look polished and pulled together (after all, you never know where life will take you when you step foot in an airport), and I believe in investing in quality pieces that can be worn in multiple ways, all year round.