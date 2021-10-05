This Is My Best-kept Airport Style Secret for Looking Cute and Staying Comfy When I Travel
As a seasoned jetsetter and fashion editor, I take a lot of pride in my packing skills and foolproof airport style. For starters, I never (ever) check a bag, I always wear sneakers en route to my destination, and I prefer to wear a sporty, monochrome airplane outfit to keep things as chic and streamlined as possible. Of course, I always like to look polished and pulled together (after all, you never know where life will take you when you step foot in an airport), and I believe in investing in quality pieces that can be worn in multiple ways, all year round.
In keeping with my minimal packing mantra, I've decidedly simplified my airport look by wearing a romper or jumpsuit whenever humanly possible to lighten the load even more, and now that I've discovered Smash + Tess, there's simply no turning back.
This playful and functional fashion brand is best known for their size-inclusive (XS-Petite through 3X, which fits up to a size 26) jumpsuits that essentially always look as good as they feel. They're stretchy, comfy, and flattering, which checks off every box in my book when it comes to airport dressing. Sure, plenty of people opt for a random smattering of sweats and hoodies when boarding a flight, but allow me to make the case for these cool jumpsuits that achieve the same level of comfort while eliminating the sloppy factor.
These buttery soft rompers come in a variety of styles (they're also available in men's and kids sizes) that suit any season or mood. For fall, I'm loving the romperalls that beg to be layered under form-fitting turtlenecks or henleys for an adorable layered look, and can easily be dressed up with boots and jackets, or played down with sneakers and tees depending on where you're headed.
To buy: smashandtess.com, $119
I recently wore the blue tartan plaid romperall with a black bodysuit, knotted headband, and my favorite travel sneakers while en route to New York from Los Angeles on an overnight flight, and (I kid you not) every single flight attendant stopped to compliment me as I made my way down the aisle. The passenger behind me even worked up the courage to ask me where she could get a plaid romperall for her next trip; I proudly raved about the brand that masterfully delivers such stylish solutions for both lounging at home and living your best life.
Safe to say that this standout look was well received amongst the sea of travelers at the airport. Best of all, several of these adorable styles feature flattering waistbands, functional pockets, and are all made of sustainable cotton and bamboo. I can't say enough good things about Smash + Tess, and highly suggest you snap up a few of these cute styles before they sell out.