10 Ski Sweaters for Hitting the Slopes and Après Ski
January and February might land low on some people's list of favorite months, but for skiers, it's the best time of the year. Untouched powder, snow-capped peaks, and fresh mountain air on your cheeks — it's unlike anything else. The best way to get excited about ski season rolling around before you hit the slopes? Shopping for new gear.
While you're probably devoted to your trusty ski jacket, waterproof snow pants, and sleek goggles, base and mid-layers shouldn't be neglected. Avid skiers and snowboarders know that layering is key for a long day on the mountain, and ski sweaters are the ideal medium-weight option to wear under your coat. Moisture-wicking materials will keep you toasty, but not too warm, and they're comfortable once you shed your jacket for a post-run drink in the lodge.
Below, shop 10 ski sweaters for women that are not only practical for long days on the slopes, but ready for aprés ski Instagrams, too.
Smartwool is one of the highest-quality brands for women's ski clothes out there, and this ski sweater is a prime example of why. It's made with a breathable knit fabric and has a convenient full zipper, so you can easily regulate your temperature by opening this sweater or leaving it zipped up. Plus, thumb holes keep your hands extra warm under your mittens. Choose between this eye-catching blue color, a soft blush, or classic black and white.
To buy: $170, smartwool.com
Similar to a cozy turtleneck but more breathable, this crossover ski sweater has everything a mid-layer top should have. Smartwool's heavyweight Merino 250 wool fabric wicks inevitable sweat away while still keeping you warm in frigid environments. Plus, this purple pattern looks just like a mountain range, but you can opt for gray or black if you'd rather go for an understated look.
To buy: $125, smartwool.com
Keep things simple with this crew neck ski sweater that can be worn on the slopes or around town. Side stripes enhance your silhouette, and — of course — thumb holes keep your palms heated. (Who needs hand warmers?) To top it off, this shirt is made with environmentally friendly recycled polyester.
To buy: $140, smartwool.com
If you're hitting the slopes in the spring or in warmer climates like California, you won't need a thick ski sweater under your jacket, but rather something like this lightweight ribbed knit top. With no frills, just function, you'll feel comfortable in this top made with repurposed coffee bean shells (yes, you read that right) for natural insulation. Snag the matching leggings for a head-to-toe professional athlete look.
To buy: $148, revolve.com
Channel your inner '80s ski bunny by wearing this retro sweater from designer ski brand Perfect Moment. Bold stripes are eye-catching on and off the mountain, and extra-fine merino wool will keep you toasty from morning to night. This ski sweater is so cute, you might even want to wear it outside of winter sports trips.
To buy: $300, revolve.com
When it comes to outerwear, The North Face is one of the most trusted brands around, and ski gear is among its specialties. Case in point: This versatile half-zip fleece jacket seamlessly transitions from a base layer under your ski jacket to a stylish top for the mountain lodge. Zip up the collar for full neck coverage while you're skiing, or fold it down for a breathable fit while you're taking a break inside. A front pocket zipper safely holds essentials like cash and an ID or lift ticket. Take your pick between three fun colorblocked combinations and two staples, black and white.
To buy: $149, thenorthface.com
Turtlenecks are always a good idea in chilly mountain climates. Ditch your bulky neck warmer in lieu of this form-fitting turtleneck top made with breathable nylon fabric that will keep you both warm and sweat-free. A subtle striped design adds interest, and thumbholes are the cherry on top.
To buy: $89, athleta.gap.com
Another turtleneck top coming at you, made specifically for training in cold weather. Like the option above, this Athleta ski shirt also has thumbholes and chafe-resistant construction. But unlike the option above, there are matching leggings (and they're on sale!). Pair the turtleneck with a puffer vest after you've taken your ski boots off for the day.
To buy: $98, athleta.gap.com
This striking Sweaty Betty ski sweater might spend more time off the slopes than on it — the fun color palette is reminiscent of Neapolitan ice cream (in the best way). Super soft and stretchy merino-blend fabric makes for a flattering and comfy fit, and small holes allow for air circulation. Plus, if you're in the market for new leggings to wear under your snow pants, you'll save $58 when you buy the matching pair.
To buy: $138, sweatybetty.com
FP Movement by Free People offers tons of stylish activewear, and this base layer is one of its best pieces. The vintage-inspired henley silhouette is comfortable for all-day wear in cold climates. Both bold patterns it's available in will turn heads and go well with solid-colored snow pants and jackets.
To buy: $88, freepeople.com