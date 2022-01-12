10 Ski Sweaters for Hitting the Slopes and Après Ski

When it comes to outerwear, The North Face is one of the most trusted brands around, and ski gear is among its specialties. Case in point: This versatile half-zip fleece jacket seamlessly transitions from a base layer under your ski jacket to a stylish top for the mountain lodge. Zip up the collar for full neck coverage while you're skiing, or fold it down for a breathable fit while you're taking a break inside. A front pocket zipper safely holds essentials like cash and an ID or lift ticket. Take your pick between three fun colorblocked combinations and two staples, black and white.