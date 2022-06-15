These Comfortable, Arch-support Sandals Feel Like 'Walking on Clouds' — and They're Just $40 Right Now

Traveling often requires a lot of time on your feet, whether you're hustling to your gate at the airport, exploring a new city on a walking tour, or opting for a sunset stroll. With that, you'll want to make sure you've packed supportive footwear options to keep your feet pain-free throughout your trip. And, if your itinerary is filled with dressier outings, you'll definitely need shoes that are stylish enough to take from day-to-night. Enter: the Skechers Foamies Footsteps Sandals.