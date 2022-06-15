These Comfortable, Arch-support Sandals Feel Like 'Walking on Clouds' — and They're Just $40 Right Now
Traveling often requires a lot of time on your feet, whether you're hustling to your gate at the airport, exploring a new city on a walking tour, or opting for a sunset stroll. With that, you'll want to make sure you've packed supportive footwear options to keep your feet pain-free throughout your trip. And, if your itinerary is filled with dressier outings, you'll definitely need shoes that are stylish enough to take from day-to-night. Enter: the Skechers Foamies Footsteps Sandals.
The fashion-forward slingback sandals have been earning praise from shoppers for their supportive footbed, which is made from a cushy, memory foam material that flexes and contours to your arches, and is enhanced with several supportive details to ensure optimal comfort.
In addition to its arch-hugging cushioned footbed, the Skechers sandals also have a soft EVA foam upper that's equally as flexible for the tops of your feet. The all-around foam construction not only provides ample padding but also delivers maximum shock absorption and minimizes pain and fatigue. Their two-strap-slingback combination promotes stability across the feet and at the ankles so you can enjoy a natural-feeling stride. It's also worth mentioning that the ankle straps have a hook-and-loop closure for an adjustable fit.
For added support, the sandals feature a grippy traction pattern to prevent slipping on a variety of surfaces: slippery boat decks, slick terminal floors, bumpy cobblestone roads, you name it. These fan-favorite Skechers shoes come in four neutral-yet-elevated colors that make them incredibly versatile and easy to pair with your favorite travel outfits, including blush and taupe. Sizes range from 5 to 11.
"I love them so much," one Zappos shopper raved. "I'm a hairdresser and stand on my feet all day, and my feet barely even feel sore at the end of the day." Another reviewer said that they're so lightweight and comfy that they "feel like you are wearing slippers."
One wearer even said wearing the sandals feels like "walking on clouds." Their review was followed by a Zappos customer who said the shoes offer "dream-like comfort." Not to mention that they "never needed" to be broken in, according to another buyer.
Chiming in, one shopper shared that the sandals are "the most comfortable sandals I own" and noted that they "can be worn [with] casual [clothing] or even with a dress."
The sandals are also traveler-approved: "I have worn them for extended periods of time with no problems. They are perfect for travel and walking around big cities."
Thinking about replacing your unsupportive flip-flops for your summer travels? Take a cue from these glowing shopper reviews and give the Skechers Foamies Footsteps Sandals a try. Get a pair on Zappos today while they're on sale for $40.