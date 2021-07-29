These $9 Water Shoes Are So Comfortable, Shoppers Forget They're Wearing Them
If your summer plans include going to the beach, hitting a water park, or just lounging at your local swimming pool, one thing is for certain: Being in and around water is one of the most fun ways to deal with the heat.
And while certain water-ready gear like swimsuits, beach bags, and sunscreen are already top of mind, there are other essentials that can often get overlooked. Take water shoes, for instance. According to the thousands of Amazon shoppers who love these $9 ones, the feet-protecting footwear can be a real game changer when it comes to water activities.
In fact, reviewers say Simari's Water Shoes — the pair in question — are so good that once you wear them, you'll "never want another water shoe." The breathable style has been gaining so much traction that it's now a best-seller among the retailer's overall category of women's shoes and has more than 2,400 five-star reviews and counting.
Even shoppers who struggle with finding the right swim shoes have found a match in the popular pair. "Finding swim shoes is always a pain: You think it's going to be a simple purchase, so you just get whatever, then you regret it while they fall apart or hurt your feet," one shopper said. "These are amazing! They're super comfy, almost to the point where I forget I'm even wearing them. The sole has just enough substance to not feel like you're in a sock, but it's not a heavy sole like other swim shoes. The rest of the material is incredibly breathable and dries quickly... This will be my go-to brand from now on!"
The water shoes are designed with a smooth and stretchy upper that offers a compressive and sock-like fit. It has a sole made from non-slip material that's thick enough to protect your feet from hot sand and debris and provide traction in slippery swim situations. And since the brand's comprehensive chart breaks size conversions into kids', men's, and women's sizing, you can grab a pair for everyone in your family before setting out on your next adventure.
"I bought these initially for rowing and kayaking, but quickly discovered that they were great shoes for around the house," another reviewer said. "They are also fantastic for travel: I hate walking barefoot in a hotel room on the filthy carpet or floor, and these shoes are very light weight and take up very little room in a suitcase."
The dog days of summer are still in full swing, so you might as well spend as much time as possible cooling off. Head to Amazon to check out all 42 colors and patterns of the shopper-approved water shoes.