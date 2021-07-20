This $30 Hammock Is the 'Best Camping Purchase Ever,' According to Target Shoppers
Of all the essentials created for the purpose of getting outside more, hammocks are one of the most versatile. Whether it's slung around sturdy trees in your own backyard or thrown in your car for an impromptu adventure, a dependable hammock provides the perfect place to kick back and relax.
And as is the case with all camping items, a hammock should be as convenient to pack as it is comfortable to lounge in. That's why this lightweight $30 pick from Target is more than worthy of a spot in your pack ahead of your next excursion.
Sierra Designs Lightweight Hammock
To buy: target.com, $30
According to shoppers who've already made it their own, the Sierra Designs Lightweight Hammock is "affordable, sturdy, comfy, and perfect."
"Honestly, I'm so in love with this hammock," one reviewer said. "Bought it for my backyard, but I love that I have the option to pack it up and take it camping. It came with everything needed and was super easy to set up, it's very sturdy and secure, and very comfortable. All I want to do is lay in this hammock and nap in the beautiful weather!"
The hammock, which comes with a complete kit for no-fuss setup, is made from a soft brushed nylon fabric that packs away into its own lightweight sack for storage between uses. It also includes carabiners and straps that are specifically designed to avoid damaging trees. At just $30 for a single hammock and $40 for a double version — which can hold up to 400 pounds — it's clear why the budget-friendly hammock is winning over people who value convenience and ease when packing for trips.
"I wanted to escape my house, and have the most relaxing, short camping experience possible," said another customer, who called the hammock the "best camping purchase ever." They continued, "I am so glad the thought occurred to me to buy this hammock. Easiest set up and break down, sturdy, comfortable... I read, ate, slept and generally defaulted to my new hammock throughout my solo camping trip. There were a couple of times that it started to rain and I had to take down the hammock; I just unclipped and left the ties up. When the rain stopped, I clipped it up again… Thanks for making something simple, affordable, and of good quality for the middling experienced camper."
With summer in full swing, there's no time like the present to indulge in the great outdoors — even if it's just your own backyard after work. Head to Target to snag the packable hammock shoppers swear by starting at just $30.
Sierra Designs Double Lightweight Hammock
To buy: target.com, $40