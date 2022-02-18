This Travel-sized Shower Set Makes Hair 'Look and Feel Healthy' on Vacation, According to Shoppers
One of the hardest parts of traveling is realizing you can't bring everything with you, specifically when it comes to your beauty products. This is especially true if you're someone with curly or natural hair, which are textures that typically require extensive haircare regimens involving hydrating cleansers, nourishing masks, smoothing leave-ins, and lots of styling products — many of which can not fit in a TSA-regulated travel cosmetics bag. Plus, it's rare to find a hotel or Airbnb that's stocked with hair products that cater to your tresses' needs.
Sure, you can transfer your haircare favorites into travel-friendly bottles to ensure that your essentials join you on your trip. But for many curly-haired travelers, including the brand's co-founder Issa Rae, toting the Sienna Naturals Mini Repair Ritual Set helps them achieve healthy ringlets while they're on the go. The trio includes 2-ounce bottles of the clean beauty brand's best-selling H.A.P.I. Shampoo, Dew Magic Leave-In, and Plant Power Mask, and is designed to repair and nourish strands that crave moisture. Not to mention, it can be used on color-treated, relaxed, and heat-straightened hair and even sensitive scalps.
To buy: siennanaturals.com, $25
Kicking off the ritual with the H.A.P.I. Shampoo, your hair and scalp are instantly blanketed in gentle-yet-powerful hydration, courtesy of aloe leaf juice, glycerin, vitamin E, and other moisturizing ingredients. The formula is ideal for removing product buildup, as well as any sweat or environmental toxins from your travels that are known to clog hair follicles and hinder hair health and growth. The Plant Power Mask, on the other hand, strengthens and softens dry, damaged hair by replenishing moisture and infusing the strands with plant-based, protein-rich ingredients. Depending on your hair needs — and the size of your toiletry bag — it can be used on its own or before your favorite conditioner.
For styling, enlist the help of the Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner, which strategically hydrates, softens, strengthens, smooths, and protects hair without weighing it down or leaving a greasy residue behind. It combines coconut oil, vitamin E, glycerin, shea butter, and other nutrient-rich ingredients like baobab oil, which has collagen-boosting properties and prevents follicle damage.
Sienna Naturals shoppers called the set a "game changer" for its ability to adequately cleanse, hydrate, and smooth hair, with a user raving that they felt more confident with their short natural hair, since their hair "felt so happy and bouncy." One reviewer reported that the trio has returned their color-damaged strands to a shiny state, while another said they looked forward to wash days because their "hair never felt so soft" before using the shower kit.
As you might know from experience, travel can take a toll on hair, but for one jet-setting reviewer with 4C hair, it helped their tresses "look and feel healthy during work travel." Another Sienna Naturals customer wrote, "It's hard to be on vacation with my hair type, but [these] products make things much easier for myself and my daughter. Plus, I hate hotel room body wash and shampoo."
Make sure to stock up on the Sienna Naturals Mini Repair Ritual Set before your next trip. According to brand co-founder Issa Rae, the set also poses the perfect opportunity to sample the products before committing to the full-sized versions. If you're already convinced, keep scrolling to add the H.A.P.I. Shampoo, Dew Magic Leave-In, and Plant Power Mask to your haircare routine.
Related Items
Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I. Shampoo
To buy: siennanaturals.com and nordstrom.com, $18
Sienna Naturals Dew Magic Leave-In Conditioner
To buy: siennanaturals.com and nordstrom.com, $18
Sienna Naturals Plant Power Repair Mask
To buy: siennanaturals.com and nordstrom.com, $22