This Travel-sized Shower Set Makes Hair 'Look and Feel Healthy' on Vacation, According to Shoppers

Kicking off the ritual with the H.A.P.I. Shampoo, your hair and scalp are instantly blanketed in gentle-yet-powerful hydration, courtesy of aloe leaf juice, glycerin, vitamin E, and other moisturizing ingredients. The formula is ideal for removing product buildup, as well as any sweat or environmental toxins from your travels that are known to clog hair follicles and hinder hair health and growth. The Plant Power Mask, on the other hand, strengthens and softens dry, damaged hair by replenishing moisture and infusing the strands with plant-based, protein-rich ingredients. Depending on your hair needs — and the size of your toiletry bag — it can be used on its own or before your favorite conditioner.