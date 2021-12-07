Shoppers Say These Fleece-lined Leggings Are a 'Must-have Staple' for Winter — and They're on Sale
Now that the weather is getting colder, you're probably looking for ways to stay warm and cozy. By now, you've likely swapped out your lightweight jackets for a heavy winter coat and your comfortable flats for a pair of durable boots, but as temperatures continue to drop, you may also want to switch your regular leggings for a fleece-lined option.
Luckily, you don't need to look far to find a great pair. Amazon shoppers love the Zuty Fleece-Lined Leggings so much they are calling them a "must-have staple" for your winter wardrobe. Made from a four-way stretch polyester/spandex blend material, these beloved leggings are also breathable and have moisture-wicking capabilities. Plus, they have a slight compression that makes them look super flattering.
Customers love the oversized side pockets that are big enough to hold your phone in addition to other essentials, and the fact that the opaque leggings won't turn sheer when you squat or bend over. Reviewers say the cozy fleece-lined bottoms are great for chilly days. Many say they wear "the perfect winter leggings" on their own as they go for a walk or run errands, while others note that they are a great layering piece to wear under snow pants for days on the slopes.
"In the winter time, I live in leggings, either for working out or athleisure," wrote one shopper. "These are perfect for both uses. I received them just in time for the first winter freeze. I wore them on an early morning walk in 30 degree weather and felt nice and warm. The fleece lining really makes a difference!"
"As we go into the winter months, leggings like this are an absolute must," said another. "They fit true to size and are so comfortable and warm, I went for a run and almost got too hot, but during my cool down I stayed warm enough to keep my muscles from tightening up on me. I love the burgundy color and how these pants fit. I need more!"
The cold-weather leggings range in size from small to 5X, and there are ten different styles to choose from, including classic solids and fun prints. Even better, the cozy bottoms are on super sale right now. They're already marked down by 14 percent, but you can take an additional 10 percent off by clicking the coupon box when you add them to your cart, meaning the Zuty Fleece-Lined Leggings can be yours for as little as $27 — which will come in handy, since many reviewers say you're going to want to buy multiple pairs at once.