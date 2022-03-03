This Waterproof Tote Bag Has a Pocket for Everything — and It's Just $24

The Zooeass Waterproof Tote Bag is made from a durable, stain-resistant, waterproof nylon fabric, so it'll hold up over time and is easy to clean, even if you tend to be harder on your gear. There's a spacious pocket on the outside of the bag that secures with a snap, as well as a flat zippered exterior pocket, which is perfect for keeping items like your passport and keys secure and close by when you're on the go. Plus, a waterproof zippered pocket on the bottom of the bag is an ultra-convenient place to store your umbrella, wet towel, or even sandals for the beach or gym shower.