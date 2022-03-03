This Waterproof Tote Bag Has a Pocket for Everything — and It's Just $24
Whether you're heading back to the office or planning a trip, a good tote bag is a key piece in your lineup. To ensure it keeps up with you during travel or your daily commute, durability, organization, and functionality are all essential characteristics that should be considered when making a purchase.
When shopping for a tote, you want to look out for options that are waterproof and have tear-resistant fabric, like nylon. Additionally, a bag with tons of pockets and zippered compartments will keep your belongings organized and secure. Finally, a tote that's spacious enough to hold your everyday essentials while remaining compact and packable to easily stow away at home or beneath a plane seat is ideal. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered a versatile waterproof tote that you'll want to take on every adventure, and it's just $24.
The Zooeass Waterproof Tote Bag is made from a durable, stain-resistant, waterproof nylon fabric, so it'll hold up over time and is easy to clean, even if you tend to be harder on your gear. There's a spacious pocket on the outside of the bag that secures with a snap, as well as a flat zippered exterior pocket, which is perfect for keeping items like your passport and keys secure and close by when you're on the go. Plus, a waterproof zippered pocket on the bottom of the bag is an ultra-convenient place to store your umbrella, wet towel, or even sandals for the beach or gym shower.
Inside, you'll find a bevy of handy organizational pockets that are helpful for both travel and everyday errands. For example, there are slip pockets specifically designed to hold a smartphone and wallet, allowing you to keep your valuables safe yet within reach. The bag also has five other interior pockets that can hold everything from travel documents to keys to lip balm. The bag measures 11.02 inches tall (excluding the handle) by 16.5 inches wide, and several shoppers confirm that it can accommodate tablets and laptops up to 14 inches.
The tote is available in 25 colors and patterns, including basics like black, navy, and dark green, as well as bolder options like bright pink, plaid, and multiple floral designs, so you are sure to find a style that works nicely with your wardrobe or luggage. And the over-the-shoulder strap allows you to carry the bag comfortably across cities and through airports.
Amazon shoppers love this bag, awarding it more than 2,500 five-star ratings. One reviewer said "it's a perfect size for traveling," adding that "I could fit all my medicines, glasses, and ticket information and a sweater into the bag. It fit neatly in the little compartments and the bag was still lightweight to carry."
Another shopper shared that the tote makes an excellent beach bag because of its durable waterproof material. "The waterproof bottom compartment was perfect for my phone the couple of times it suddenly rained while on the beach," they noted.
And if you're in the market for an everyday bag, customers call this "a commuter's dream." After purchasing this tote for their office commute, one buyer raved that they can fit everything they need for a day inside thanks to the fact that "this bag has so many pockets."
If you're looking for a tote that will see you through any occasion, whether it's a long day of sightseeing or a morning trip to the farmer's market, don't miss out on this pick from Zooeass. With an affordable price tag and so many color options, you'll be sure to find at least one that fits your travel style.
