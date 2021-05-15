These TikTok-Famous Cereal Dispensers Make Amazon Shoppers Feel Like They’re ‘At a Hotel Every Day’
If you haven't stayed in a hotel since before the pandemic, you may be missing those small touches you just don't get at home. That could be a mint on your pillow, towels folded in whimsical shapes, or an expansive breakfast buffet with all the cereal and pastry options of your dreams. Well, it turns out there is a way to bring that breakfast experience home, thanks to the Zevro cereal dispensers on Amazon.
The dry food canisters have nearly 19,500 five-star Amazon ratings and are featured in TikTok videos with millions of likes and views. Last month, TikTok user @hidden_gemz3 posted a video with kitchen must-haves from Amazon featuring the cereal dispensers, and it has 1.8 million likes.
Shoppers love the containers' elevated look and ability to keep dry food fresh for up to 34 days. You can choose from four colors — black, white, red, and silver — and either double or single dispensers. Each plastic container holds up to 17.5 ounces of dry food and releases 1 ounce of food per twist.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
"I bought two of these to facilitate our morning craziness," one reviewer wrote. "My [eight]-year-old daughter loves these and has a blast getting her own cereal in the morning. We have it set up on the kitchen counter, and she thinks she is at a hotel every day."
A second shopper added: "These are absolutely amazing! They keep cereal fresh and easily accessible. Assembly was an absolute breeze, took maybe one minute tops. These are bigger than I expected, a family size box fits perfectly. I am so impressed with this item."
With these cereal dispensers on your kitchen counter or in your pantry, you'll feel like you're waking up to a luxurious hotel breakfast bar every morning. And who wouldn't want that? Shop additional colors of the Zevro dry food dispensers on Amazon below.
