Amazon Shoppers Say This Cozy 2-piece Set Is 'Perfect for Vacation'
If you find putting together vacation outfits difficult, you may want to start investing in matching sets. Not only do they take the guesswork out of getting dressed, but they also make you look more polished and put together. If you're looking for a cute and cozy option that shoppers say is "perfect for vacation," check out this Zesica Two-Piece Set.
Made from an ultra-soft blend of rayon and polyester, each set comes with a pair of high-waisted shorts and a matching sweater. The comfortable top features a slightly cropped silhouette and has balloon sleeves that are fitted at the wrist, so they "don't get in the way of eating, typing, etc..." according to customers.
Thanks to an elastic waistband and a drawstring, the shorts are completely adjustable, so you can easily find a comfortable fit. They even have pockets. While most customers enjoy wearing the set together for a stylish, streamlined look, many others said they love that the classic pieces are super versatile because they can easily mix and match with other items in their wardrobe.
One shopper raved about how you can wear the cute set practically anywhere. "Love this for travel, hanging around, shopping, or brunch," they wrote. A second reviewer agreed that it's a great travel option and wrote, "I bought this as my travel outfit for the plane on vacation and loved it!" Another said they practically "live in" the "cute and comfy set" at home.
Many shoppers confessed they wear the cute matching set so often they want to buy more. "I'm prepared to buy these in multiple colors; that's how comfy they are," one raved. Luckily, the two-piece set comes in 21 different styles — so you can easily find a few options that you love. There are classic neutral colors and pretty pastel shades available, and there are even a few striped sets as well for a bolder look.
Sizes range from XS to XXL and prices start at just $30, depending on which color and size you choose. It's not often that you find a travel-ready set at such an affordable price point, so we highly recommend buying one before your next trip. If you're anything like the thousands of shoppers who already own and love the set, you might just find yourself going back for a second or third option.
