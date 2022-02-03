Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Cute Matching Jogger Set The Perfect Travel Outfit

"I [was] traveling quite a bit and needed something for the airport that looked more put together. I got the khaki-colored set in long sleeves, and can I just say, 'WOW,'" wrote one shopper. "I wasn't expecting much since clothes online are [a] hit-or-miss, but this is absolutely a hit! The top is slightly cropped, but not too much as to be revealing. The pants are super cute and have a jogger-ankle fit. The pleat on the front of the pants brings them all together and makes them look very elevated. I'm considering buying [the set] in other colors as well."