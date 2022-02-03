Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Cute Matching Jogger Set The Perfect Travel Outfit
It's rare to find a travel outfit that is comfortable enough to wear on long flights and car rides, but still stylish enough to keep you looking polished while you're running through the airport. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a solution with the Zesica Matching Loungewear Set.
Made from a super-soft polyester/spandex material, the cute two-piece set comes with a slightly cropped long-sleeve sweatshirt and a pair of high-waisted joggers. The cozy bottoms have a drawstring closure, two spacious front pockets, and are tapered at the ends for a flattering fit.
Each piece is versatile enough to mix and match with other items in your suitcase, but many people say they like to wear the set together for a pulled-together, coordinated look. There are 12 styles to choose from and sizes range from small to XXL. Even better, both the top and bottom are machine-washable, so you can easily clean them.
"I [was] traveling quite a bit and needed something for the airport that looked more put together. I got the khaki-colored set in long sleeves, and can I just say, 'WOW,'" wrote one shopper. "I wasn't expecting much since clothes online are [a] hit-or-miss, but this is absolutely a hit! The top is slightly cropped, but not too much as to be revealing. The pants are super cute and have a jogger-ankle fit. The pleat on the front of the pants brings them all together and makes them look very elevated. I'm considering buying [the set] in other colors as well."
"I was not sure what to expect when ordering clothes from Amazon, but the reviews looked good, so I wanted to give [this set] a try. I was more than impressed with the color, style, and fit," said another. "I've gotten so many compliments, and it's so perfect for a travel day; I've [worn] this to the airport on multiple occasions. Highly recommend!"
While many customers say this set is their go-to look for travel days, others say it's also great for running errands and lounging around the house. Plus, they love how affordable it is. You can get both pieces for just $42. No matter where you plan on wearing the comfy matching set, it's definitely a smart buy.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.