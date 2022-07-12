This Water-resistant Passport Wallet Is Nearly 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

When you're traveling, especially internationally, it can be hard to keep track of all your necessary travel documents and identification. With a passport, CDC vaccination card, credit cards, boarding passes, and cash to keep track of, a sleek wallet with a pocket for everything will make your life much easier while you're on the go.

Enter: the Zero Grid Passport Wallet. It's durable, spacious yet slim, and has thousands of positive reviews from avid travelers that say it helps keep them organized on trips. The best part? It's on sale for just $18 for Amazon Prime Day — that's a 49 percent discount! But don't wait to shop, since the massive sale only lasts through tomorrow.

The Zero Grid Passport Wallet is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon, so it will keep your valuable travel documents safe and dry inside. It also features embedded RFID-blocking technology for extra security. The outside of the zippered case has one slip pocket where you can store your boarding pass for easy access. Inside, you'll find a spot for your passport, as well as sleeves for up to eight credit cards, cash, and other documents, plus a pen sleeve.

What's more, its compact design (it measures 4.25 inches by 5.75 inches) means you'll be able to conveniently store the wallet in practically any purse, backpack, or other bag without creating extra bulk. Plus, minimalists will love that the wallet comes in two colors — black and gray — and both are on sale right now for Prime Day.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $35)

Amazon shoppers rave about the passport wallet, with many mentioning how organized it keeps them trip after trip. One traveler said that it's the "perfect size for holding [your] passport, credit cards, vaccine card, etc." They added that they "highly recommend buying if you travel a lot."

Another shopper said the wallet came in handy on an international trip. "I used this passport holder to keep my passport, a couple of credit cards, and cash in while traveling overseas for 10 days," they wrote. "It fit well in a pair of cargo travel pants… I was able to access my valuables easily with no hassle and the zipper held up well."

A third reviewer emphasized its capacity, noting that "it was great not having to bring a purse while still being able to have the essentials I needed." They went on to say that after taking the wallet to a theme park, it "got very wet and everything inside stayed dry."

If you're looking for a durable passport wallet that will keep you organized for your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Zero Grid, especially while it's on sale for 49 percent off.

