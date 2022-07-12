Best Products Style Shopping This Water-resistant Passport Wallet Is Nearly 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day It can be yours for just $18, but only through tomorrow. By Madeline Diamond Madeline Diamond Twitter Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon When you're traveling, especially internationally, it can be hard to keep track of all your necessary travel documents and identification. With a passport, CDC vaccination card, credit cards, boarding passes, and cash to keep track of, a sleek wallet with a pocket for everything will make your life much easier while you're on the go. Enter: the Zero Grid Passport Wallet. It's durable, spacious yet slim, and has thousands of positive reviews from avid travelers that say it helps keep them organized on trips. The best part? It's on sale for just $18 for Amazon Prime Day — that's a 49 percent discount! But don't wait to shop, since the massive sale only lasts through tomorrow. Related: The 26 Best Luggage Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day The Zero Grid Passport Wallet is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon, so it will keep your valuable travel documents safe and dry inside. It also features embedded RFID-blocking technology for extra security. The outside of the zippered case has one slip pocket where you can store your boarding pass for easy access. Inside, you'll find a spot for your passport, as well as sleeves for up to eight credit cards, cash, and other documents, plus a pen sleeve. What's more, its compact design (it measures 4.25 inches by 5.75 inches) means you'll be able to conveniently store the wallet in practically any purse, backpack, or other bag without creating extra bulk. Plus, minimalists will love that the wallet comes in two colors — black and gray — and both are on sale right now for Prime Day. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $35) Amazon shoppers rave about the passport wallet, with many mentioning how organized it keeps them trip after trip. One traveler said that it's the "perfect size for holding [your] passport, credit cards, vaccine card, etc." They added that they "highly recommend buying if you travel a lot." Another shopper said the wallet came in handy on an international trip. "I used this passport holder to keep my passport, a couple of credit cards, and cash in while traveling overseas for 10 days," they wrote. "It fit well in a pair of cargo travel pants… I was able to access my valuables easily with no hassle and the zipper held up well." A third reviewer emphasized its capacity, noting that "it was great not having to bring a purse while still being able to have the essentials I needed." They went on to say that after taking the wallet to a theme park, it "got very wet and everything inside stayed dry." Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $35) If you're looking for a durable passport wallet that will keep you organized for your next trip, don't miss out on this pick from Zero Grid, especially while it's on sale for 49 percent off. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit