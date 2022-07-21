Hurry! These Best-selling 'Buttery-soft' Leggings Are Only $33 Right Now

A great pair of black leggings is a staple in most of our wardrobes for a reason. The stretchy bottoms are incredibly comfortable, but they're super easy to dress up or down — making them perfect for travel. If you want to add a new pair to your rotation, you're in luck. One of Nordstrom's best-selling pairs, the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, are majorly marked down for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Made from a "buttery-soft" blend of polyester and spandex, the leggings are moisture-wicking to help keep you cool and dry during hot sightseeing tours and grueling workouts alike. The high-rise leggings have a thick no-slip waistband that will stay in place as you move around that also has a hidden pocket to store essentials like cash, keys, or credit cards.

The popular leggings are machine washable for added convenience, and if you're worried about them turning sheer as you work up a sweat or bend over, don't be. One shopper said the leggings "are 'squat proof,' [and they] wash well, dry quickly, and look great." Another buyer who said they are the "best leggings ever," shared, "They are soft, not sheer, and they stay in place."

Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $33 (originally $59)

Several reviewers called the Zella pair the "perfect black leggings," with one adding, "I have several different kinds of black leggings, but these really are the best for lounging around. The fabric is thick, but not too thick, and very comfortable."

Some shoppers have even compared the leggings to pricier name brand options, with many even saying they prefer the more affordable Zella style. "These leggings are super high quality! [I] would purchase over Lululemon any day," one raved, who also mentioned that the leggings don't pill. The black leggings normally go for $59 a pair (which is already much cheaper than a pair of Lululemons), but right now, they can be yours for just $33.

Sizes range from XXS to XXL, and they also come in a slate gray color as well — but you'll have to act fast if you want to score them at such a steep discount, as certain sizes of the gray colorway are already selling out. And since the black leggings are so popular, we wouldn't be surprised if those start selling out soon too. Snag a pair for yourself before the sale is over.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.