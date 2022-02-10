Parents Say This Portable Tray Makes It So Much Easier to Travel With Kids
Traveling with kids can be super stressful. Not only do you have to pack for more than just yourself, but you also have to ensure they stay entertained on long flights or car rides. Luckily, parents have seemed to find a solution with the Zeazu Travel Tray. The popular car seat tray keeps your children's snacks, toys, tablets, art supplies, and more in one convenient place — so they can eat, watch movies, color, and play games with ease.
While this clever car tray has a built-in tablet holder and multiple pockets to hold your kid's travel essentials, the bottom of the tray is actually a dry erase board, so you don't even need to pack paper for your kids to color while on the go. It even has a cup holder to keep your kiddos hydrated, and the tray itself is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about spills.
The tray is compatible with most North American car seats, strollers, airplane seats, and high chairs, and it has a long adjustable strap that you can easily attach around the back of the seat to secure it in place. What's more, the kid-friendly tray folds up flat when not in use and comes with a travel pouch that it fits neatly inside of, making it super easy to pack.
With details like this, it makes sense that the car tray has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings, with many customers raving about how it's made traveling with their kids so much easier. Some love it so much they have even called it a "must-have" for traveling.
Although shoppers love how lightweight it is and how easy it is to set up, their favorite part seems to be the fact that the tray keeps all their children's stuff secure in their seat, so they don't have to constantly pick things up from the car or plane floor. And it's not just great for long trips: Many reviewers noted their little ones love to use it on quick errands as well. "The kids love it and use it everywhere, even on our short drives to the grocery store," raved one parent.
The Zeazu Travel Tray comes in four different colors — grey, black, blue, and pink — and each option is currently on sale for just $25 apiece. While the tray does have a dry erase board built-in, it does not come with markers, so you will have to buy those separately. Whether you have an upcoming flight with your little ones on the horizon or just want to keep them entertained while running errands in the car, this affordable car seat tray is definitely a smart buy.
