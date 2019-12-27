These Are the Best Clothing and Shoe Deals From Zappos' End-of-year Sale
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy of Zappos
It's official: After-Christmas sales have arrived.
Zappos is known for providing great deals on shoes, clothing, and accessories all year round, but the site is offering especially exceptional discounts this time of year. As part of its end-of-year sale, shoppers can score major bargains on winter essentials, including fleece jackets, puffer coats, and all-weather boots.
Keep reading for our top clothing and shoe picks from Zappos' end-of-year sale.
Women's Clothing Deals
Courtesy of Zappos
- The North Face Osito Sport Hybrid 1/4 Zip, $60 (originally $99)
- Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans, $40 (originally $60)
- The North Face Crestmont Parka, $210 (originally $349)
Men's Clothing Deals
Courtesy of Zappos
- Eddie Bauer Cirruslite Down Jacket, $55 (originally $99)
- The North Face Apex Risor Jacket, $135 (originally $149)
- Adidas 3-stripe Jersey Pants, $32 (originally $45)
Women's Shoe Deals
Courtesy of Zappos
- Sorel Out 'N About Plus Conquest Boot, $98 (originally $130)
- Nike Roshe One, $43 (originally $75)
- Toms Paxton Water-resistant Slip-ons, $56 (originally $80)
Men's Shoe Deals
Courtesy of Zappos
- Sperry Avenue Duck Boot, $90 (originally $100)
- Asics Gel-venture 7, $49 (originally $70)
- Cole Haan Howland Penny, $90 (originally $148)
