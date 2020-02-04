Here Are the Best Boots to Shop From Zappos' Massive Winter Shoe Sale

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

We may already be well into the winter season, but if you're still on the hunt for a pair of all-weather boots to get you through the rest of the colder months, look no further than Zappos' massive boot sale. The online retailer is a one-stop shop for shoes, clothing, and accessories, and now's the perfect time to stock up on seasonal apparel. From Sorel boots specifically designed for the snow to modern leather styles from Ugg, there are plenty of options that will keep your feet warm and dry without breaking the bank.

Keep reading for our top picks from Zappos' winter boot sale.

The Best Women's Winter Boots

Sorel The Joan of Arctic Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

If you're looking for a tall pair of winter boots to get you through cold, snowy days, these are the boots for you. They're made with waterproof leather and suede with a vulcanized rubber shell that will keep snow, ice, and rain out.

To buy: zappos.com, $120 (originally $200)

Sperry Saltwater Emboss Wool Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

A more wintry take on the classic duck boot, this version from Sperry with a wool upper and waterproof rubber foot is perfect for cold, rainy days.

To buy: zappos.com, $100 (originally $120)

Sorel Out 'N About Plus Conquest Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

This versatile boot won't weigh you down like some tall, clunky winter boots out there. This city-ready boot comes in waterproof suede or leather and features a microfleece lining that will keep you both warm and dry.

To buy: zappos.com, $97 (originally $130)

The Best Men's Winter Boots

Ugg Zetik Waterproof Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

You know you can depend on Ugg when it comes to durable weather-resistant boots. These lace-up boots feature a waterproof leather upper and rubber outsole that will get you through nearly any type of winter weather.

To buy: zappos.com, $69 (originally $115)

Sorel Caribou Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

These tall, durable boots were made for snowy days. The seam-sealed waterproof construction is sure to keep the elements out. Plus, the sherpa cuffs and felt lining add plenty of warmth.

To buy: zappos.com, $96 (originally $160)

Columbia Fairbanks Omni-heat Boot

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

For all your outdoor activities this season, these tough yet sleek boots from Columbia will definitely come in handy. The boots have a breathable waterproof membrane to keep you dry and a reflective lining to keep you warm.

To but: zappos.com, $90 (originally $130)

