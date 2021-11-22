Zappos Is Having a Major Black Friday Early Access Sale — Here Are the Comfiest Shoes to Shop
Whether you're in the market for boots, casual sneakers, or athletic shoes, knowing the kicks you're buying won't wreak havoc on your feet is always a welcome feeling. But at the same time, a pair of super comfy shoes that's designed without any element of style is hardly worth the purchase either. Luckily, meeting in the middle just got so much easier thanks to Zappos.
Zappos just dropped its early access Black Friday deals, and they include plenty of comfy shoes in a variety of styles. Check out Kenneth Cole's surprisingly comfy Levon Boot for nearly $90 off its original price, or go for a top-rated pair of Vans' classic slip-ons, which rarely go on sale. Whichever pair you choose, you can rest assured knowing you're getting stylish shoes at a discount thanks to Zappos' early Black Friday sale.
Dr. Martens 1460 W Boot
Normally, combat-style boots don't scream "comfort." But this sturdy and supportive option from Dr. Martens is the exception. Not only does it have an excellent comfort rating and a durable leather build, but shoppers also note the boots are totally versatile. "I love my Doc Martens," one wrote. "They were immediately comfortable and have gotten even better as they soften. I use them on my Vespa and have gotten numerous compliments on them."
To buy: zappos.com, $120 (originally $150)
Kenneth Cole New York Levon Boot
Constructed with multiple features designed for comfort, these knee-high boots from Kenneth Cole are a must-have for a stylish-yet-cozy wardrobe. From the padded footbed to the stretch knit back panels, these boots will have you wondering how you ever made it through a winter without them — and they're one of the best shoe deals Zappos is offering for Black Friday.
To buy: zappos.com, $132 (originally $220)
Vans Classic Slip-on
Love a good pair of Vans? It's no wonder: featuring a padded collar and footbed, cotton drill lining, and a die-cut EVA insert for added support, Vans' slip-ons are some of the comfiest sneakers you can buy. And with over 3,000 ratings and 10 styles on sale to choose from, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.
To buy: zappos.com, from $40 (originally $60)
Sperry Saltwater Boots
Hoping to buy a good pair of winter boots this season? Look no further than this pair from Sperry. Inspired by durable duck-style boots, these are weather-ready and waterproof. A microfleece lining, cushioned insole, and leather and textile upper add extra comfort, and reviewers can't stop raving. "I love these booties!" one wrote. "They are the perfect shoe for the fall and spring in the Midwest. I've even worn them in the winter during a few snowfalls and they have kept my feet warm and dry."
To buy: zappos.com, from $66 (originally $130)
Reebok Fusion Flexweave Cage Composite Toe
When it comes to athletic shoes, this flexible style from Reebok is our pick this Black Friday. Designed with breathable mesh lining, a cushioned textile footbed, and a soft and lightweight Floatride Energy Foam core, these sneakers were made for all-day wear. Plenty of shoppers agree, with one writing, "It is the best for real. I am on my feet for 10 hours and this shoe makes it easy for me."
To buy: zappos.com, from $110 (originally $142)
Clarks Verona Step
Finding heeled shoes that are also comfy can sometimes feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Lucky for you, we've found the perfect pair. Clarks' Verona Step boots are so stylish, you'd never know their textile lining and insoles make them easy to wear for hours. "I love these shoes!" one reviewer wrote. "Even though they have a 2.5-inch heel, they are incredibly comfortable. I also love the rubber sole."
To buy: zappos.com, $98 (originally $130)
Timberland Pro Drivetrain Mid Composite Safety Toe ESD
These sneaker-boot hybrids were made for long days of walking and standing, and they deliver. While an innovative anti-fatigue footbed is the star of these shoes, features like a padded collar and tongue, breathable mesh lining, and a shape designed specifically for women's feet provide added comfort.
To buy: zappos.com, $115 (originally $125)
