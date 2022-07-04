The 42 Best Comfortable Shoes That Are Still on Sale From Zappos During 4th of July Weekend

Spring may be the time of year most associated with cleaning out our closets, but in our opinion, summer is an even better season to give your wardrobe a refresh. More time spent enjoying the outdoors requires a wardrobe that's the ideal mix of comfortable and cute, especially when it comes to shoes. If you're in need of some new footwear for outdoor adventures, nights out, beach vacations, or any other summer plans, don't fret. Zappos has tons of shoes on sale for the 4th of July that are perfect for warm-weather fun.

Whether you're in the market for a new set of pretty sandals to wear to the beach, a pair of supportive sneakers to rock on your weekend travels, or some durable hiking boots to keep your feet feeling in top shape on the trails, the retailer has plenty of high-quality options at impressive discounts. If you're not trying to spend the holiday weekend scrolling through listings, though, don't worry — below, we've rounded up some of the very best deals on Zappos right now, including top-rated options from brands like Adidas, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, and Puma. Now, you can enjoy the holiday and the rest of your summer fun in comfort and style. And since we don't know how long these deals will last, we suggest shopping ASAP to make sure you don't miss out.

Best Women's Running Shoe Deals

Courtesy of Zappos

For sneakers that you can wear to the gym or during a hectic day full of errands, check out these excellent options on sale. The Sparrow 2.0 Allegiance Sneakers by BOBS from Skechers, which come in four stylish colors, are just $60 right now, while the ultra-comfortable and top-rated Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoes are $30 off.

Best Men's Running Shoe Deals

Courtesy of Zappos

Many men's athletic shoes are discounted as well, including the highly rated On Cloud Nexus Running Shoes, which are currently going for $120, down from $150, and the high-tech Salomon Predict Mod Running Shoes, which are on sale for 25 percent off.

Best Women's Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Courtesy of Zappos

Looking for stylish, supportive shoes you can wear on a daily basis? Consider one of these options from Zappos, including the trendy and comfortable Ryka Echo Knit Sneakers, on sale for as little as $70, or the Cole Haan Grandpro Ultra Sneakers, a statement-making lace-up style that's currently going for nearly 40 percent off.

Best Men's Lifestyle Sneaker Deals

Courtesy of Zappos

Both casual and dressy sneakers for men are marked down at Zappos right now, so whether you're looking for a pair that you can wear every day or one that you can transition from casual errands to a night out, check out these deals. The Johnston & Murphy Activate Plain Toe Sneakers, for example, which are on sale for $110, feature an athletic silhouette but they also have sleek leather details that allow you to dress them up.

Best Women's Outdoor Shoe and Hiking Boot Deals

Courtesy of Zappos

If you're looking for shoes to wear during an upcoming hiking trip or outdoor adventure, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The Puma Voyage Nitro trail Sneakers have a shock-absorbent design and a surplus of foam padding, and you can score them for less than $100 during the sale. The Ariat Terrain Hiking Boots are ideal for handling tough and rugged walks through the woods and all-weather occasions, and they're currently 15 percent off.

Best Men's Outdoor Shoe and Hiking Boot Deals

Courtesy of Zappos

You can also save on men's hiking shoes and boots, such as these durable, waterproof boots from Timberland, which you can shop for 30 percent off. If you enjoy exercising on the trails, check out the Inov-8 Trailtalon 235 Trail Running Shoes, which are marked down to as little as $105 right now.

Best Women's Sandals Deals

Courtesy of Zappos

As for Zappos' sandal selection, some of our favorite picks include the super cute Saged Heeled Sandals by Steve Madden, which come in five pretty colors and currently go for $66 in select colors, as well as Birkenstock's classic Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals available in both narrow and regular widths, currently priced at just $72.

Best Men's Sandals Deals

Courtesy of Zappos

There are some major deals on the men's sandal front, too, including these cushioned and casual Reef Fanning Sandals, which are 20 percent off, and these adjustable Puma Cool Cat V Slide Sandals, among other options.

