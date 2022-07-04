Best Products Style Shopping The 42 Best Comfortable Shoes That Are Still on Sale From Zappos During 4th of July Weekend Stock up on sandals, sneakers, and boots while the deals last. By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Simon is a writer, editor, and writing teacher. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Vulture, NBC News Think, The Daily Beast, and more. She covers a range of topics but often pens personal essays, reviews, reported features, and crowdsourced trend pieces that cover celebrity culture, entertainment, relationships, and mental health. She was previously the deputy editor at HelloGiggles, the wellbeing editor at Mic, and the entertainment news editor at Bustle. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 4, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Zappos Spring may be the time of year most associated with cleaning out our closets, but in our opinion, summer is an even better season to give your wardrobe a refresh. More time spent enjoying the outdoors requires a wardrobe that's the ideal mix of comfortable and cute, especially when it comes to shoes. If you're in need of some new footwear for outdoor adventures, nights out, beach vacations, or any other summer plans, don't fret. Zappos has tons of shoes on sale for the 4th of July that are perfect for warm-weather fun. Whether you're in the market for a new set of pretty sandals to wear to the beach, a pair of supportive sneakers to rock on your weekend travels, or some durable hiking boots to keep your feet feeling in top shape on the trails, the retailer has plenty of high-quality options at impressive discounts. If you're not trying to spend the holiday weekend scrolling through listings, though, don't worry — below, we've rounded up some of the very best deals on Zappos right now, including top-rated options from brands like Adidas, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, and Puma. Now, you can enjoy the holiday and the rest of your summer fun in comfort and style. And since we don't know how long these deals will last, we suggest shopping ASAP to make sure you don't miss out. Best Women's Running Shoe Deals Courtesy of Zappos For sneakers that you can wear to the gym or during a hectic day full of errands, check out these excellent options on sale. The Sparrow 2.0 Allegiance Sneakers by BOBS from Skechers, which come in four stylish colors, are just $60 right now, while the ultra-comfortable and top-rated Brooks Ghost 13 Running Shoes are $30 off. Brooks Ghost 13 sneakers, $100 (originally $130) Cole Haan Zerogrand Journey Runners, $64 (originally $100) Adidas Dropset Trainers, from $84 (originally $130) Brooks Trace Running Shoes, $80 (originally $100) ASICS Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes, $50 (originally $70) BOBS from Skechers Sparrow 2.0 Allegiance Sneakers, $60 (originally $70) Best Men's Running Shoe Deals Courtesy of Zappos Many men's athletic shoes are discounted as well, including the highly rated On Cloud Nexus Running Shoes, which are currently going for $120, down from $150, and the high-tech Salomon Predict Mod Running Shoes, which are on sale for 25 percent off. On Cloud Nexus Running Shoes, $120 (originally $150) ASICS Gel-Nimbus 23 Lite-Show Running Shoes, $120 (originally $150) Adidas Running EQ21 Running Shoes, $60 (originally $80) Salomon Predict Mod Running Shoes, from $75 (originally $100) Best Women's Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Courtesy of Zappos Looking for stylish, supportive shoes you can wear on a daily basis? Consider one of these options from Zappos, including the trendy and comfortable Ryka Echo Knit Sneakers, on sale for as little as $70, or the Cole Haan Grandpro Ultra Sneakers, a statement-making lace-up style that's currently going for nearly 40 percent off. BOBS from Skechers Bobs B Cute Sneakers, from $38 (originally $50) Keds Center II Sneakers, from $44 (originally $60) Vince Gabi Sneakers, $208 (originally $230) Cole Haan Grandpro Ultra Sneakers, from $80 (originally $130) Ryka Echo Knit Sneakers, from $70 (originally $90) Best Men's Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Courtesy of Zappos Both casual and dressy sneakers for men are marked down at Zappos right now, so whether you're looking for a pair that you can wear every day or one that you can transition from casual errands to a night out, check out these deals. The Johnston & Murphy Activate Plain Toe Sneakers, for example, which are on sale for $110, feature an athletic silhouette but they also have sleek leather details that allow you to dress them up. Flatheads Luft Sneakers, $40 (originally $70) Johnston & Murphy Activate Plain Toe Sneakers, from $110 (originally $150) Sperry Soletide Racy Sneakers, $55 (originally $75) Puma Softride Premier Slip-On Sneakers, $54 (originally $70) Skechers Relaxed Fit Expected 2.0 Arago Sneakers, $53 (originally $78) Best Women's Outdoor Shoe and Hiking Boot Deals Courtesy of Zappos If you're looking for shoes to wear during an upcoming hiking trip or outdoor adventure, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The Puma Voyage Nitro trail Sneakers have a shock-absorbent design and a surplus of foam padding, and you can score them for less than $100 during the sale. The Ariat Terrain Hiking Boots are ideal for handling tough and rugged walks through the woods and all-weather occasions, and they're currently 15 percent off. Adidas Outdoor Terrex Skychaser Gore-Tex 2.0 Hiking Shoes, $145 (originally $160) Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6" Soft Toe Insulated Waterproof Hiking Boots, $112 (originally $145) Puma Voyage Nitro Trail Sneakers, $99 (originally $130) The North Face Vectiv Fastpack Futurelight Hiking Shoes, from $111 (originally $139) Ariat Terrain Hiking Boots, $90 (originally $105) Best Men's Outdoor Shoe and Hiking Boot Deals Courtesy of Zappos You can also save on men's hiking shoes and boots, such as these durable, waterproof boots from Timberland, which you can shop for 30 percent off. If you enjoy exercising on the trails, check out the Inov-8 Trailtalon 235 Trail Running Shoes, which are marked down to as little as $105 right now. Inov-8 Trailtalon 235 Trail Running Shoes, from $105 (originally $140) Irish Setter Wingshooter ST 8" Waterproof Composite-Toe EH Hiking Boots, $200 (originally $220) Skechers Go Run Trail Altitude Element Trail Sneakers, $64 (originally $75) Timberland White Ledge Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots, $80 (originally $115) ASICS Fuji Lite 2 Trail Sneakers, $90 (originally $120) Best Women's Sandals Deals Courtesy of Zappos As for Zappos' sandal selection, some of our favorite picks include the super cute Saged Heeled Sandals by Steve Madden, which come in five pretty colors and currently go for $66 in select colors, as well as Birkenstock's classic Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals available in both narrow and regular widths, currently priced at just $72. Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals, $72 (originally. $120) Mephisto Helen Sandals, $110 (originally $159) Rockport Briah Gladiator Sandals, $66 (originally $110) Havaianas Slim Crystal SW II Flip-Flop Sandals, $33 (originally $38) Steve Madden Saged Heeled Sandals, from $66 (originally $100) MICHAEL Michael Kors Summer Mid Sandals, $95 (originally $125) Best Men's Sandals Deals Courtesy of Zappos There are some major deals on the men's sandal front, too, including these cushioned and casual Reef Fanning Sandals, which are 20 percent off, and these adjustable Puma Cool Cat V Slide Sandals, among other options. Adidas Adilette Sandals, from $34 (originally $45) Dockers Spencer Sandals, $40 (originally $70) Reef Fanning Sandals, $48 (originally $60) Puma Cool Cat V Adjustable Sandals, $26 (originally $32) Guess Enelo Sandals, $28 (originally $40) Skechers Go Hyper Slide Sandals, $53 (originally $60) Love a great deal? 