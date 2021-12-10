Yeti's Waterproof Travel Bag Is Perfect for Camping, Flying, and Beach Days — and You Can Get It on Amazon
If you're anything like us, you're all about practical living: You love comfy shoes, lightweight luggage, and products that are just as versatile and functional as they are stylish. And if you're all about keeping one product on hand that does it all rather than having a closet full of odds and ends, you've got the right idea. It's especially true for bags. After all, the average person needs a good tote bag, beach bag, overnight bag, and laptop bag in their life.
That's why the Yeti Camino 35 Carryall is such a gem. Feel free to get rid of all your miscellaneous bags, because this one rises to virtually every occasion. It's built with all the signature craftsmanship Yeti's acclaimed coolers boast, but the carryall is infinitely more versatile. Take it on your next boat trip or use it as a carry-on when you fly; either way, the bag is about to be your new go-to.
The carry-all's best feature is that it's everything-proof, which takes the stress out of any situation. Constructed with a waterproof, puncture-resistant ThickSkin shell, the bag expertly diverts water and signs of wear, preserving its flawless condition, use after use. It also features a durable EVA molded bottom, which allows the bag to stand upright and adds extra protection against moisture.
And shoppers are amazed by its versatility. "This bag is great as an overnight bag," one wrote. "[I have also] used it on a road trip, as a hotel bag, baseball bag, and for carrying just about anything. I've had it for a while and it still looks brand new. I love that everything is easy to find in it, and if I put it on wet ground, everything in it stays dry, so [it's] also perfect for the pool or beach."
To buy: amazon.com, $150
In addition to its excellent ability to stand up to the elements, the bag also shines in the practicality department. It includes deployable interior dividers to keep up to 50 pounds of gear organized, and it can be carried either over the shoulder or by its CrossBar handles. And at 18 x 15 x 10 inches, you can throw in anything from a laptop to beach towels.
If you're hoping to condense a closet full of bags into one, all-encompassing tote, drop Yeti's Camino 35 Carryall in your Amazon cart now. It'll last you forever, which is a good thing, because you'll want to take it everywhere.
