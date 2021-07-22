Yeti Just Launched Three New Color Collections — and They're Perfect for Fall
Each Yeti product is designed with extreme durability, functionality, and design appeal in mind, after all. What started with a cooler has now expanded into drinkware that includes distinguished tumblers, bags, durable food gear that withstands travel, and even the greatest of adventures, and, of course, a wide selection of leak-proof coolers.
And now, Yeti just announced its new color collections for fall: Harvest, Highlands, and Sharptail. These collections include shades inspired by sweet fruits, bronze skies, and rugged adventure. The new color launch expands to bestselling items too, including Yeti drinkware, coolers, and even pet-friendly bowls. So every aspect of your traveling journey can easily have a cohesive aesthetic.
The Harvest collection is made up of rich berry and red tones. The Highlands color palette features olive tones, while the Sharptail collection is full of muted hues.
Not sure which product you should stock up on first? Yeti shoppers are big fans of the brand's enduring drinkware. One shopper calls their Yeti Rambler "20 ounces of liquid heaven." Another customer says, "it keeps hot liquids hot and warm for at least six hours...[and] will keep iced drinks cold for longer. Even when I am outside in the hot sun, my Yeti keeps my drink cold for hours!"
As for the Yeti coolers, multiple shoppers say they are "amazed" with its leak-proof and insulation features. One happy customer even called the cooler "a highly functional work of art."
"I could not ask for a better product—very good quality control," says another reviewer. "I ordered four coolers in total, and not one of them had any scratches in them. This is what keeps you on top and ahead of all other brands. I will purchase no other brand. A lot of bang for the buck for sure."
Ahead, explore the full breakdown of the new color collections, and the items you can buy right now in these shades. It might just inspire your next adventure, or even an impromptu shopping spree.
What to Shop From the Harvest Collection:
- Crossroads '22 Luggage, $345
- Rambler 20 ounce Tumbler, $30
- Roadie 24 Hard Cooler, $200
- Tundra 35 Hard Cooler, $250