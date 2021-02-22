Yeti Just Launched Its First Luggage Line — and It's Perfect for Adventure Travel

Whether you're a fan of camping, hiking, water sports, or any adventurous activity in between, you probably know by now that the right gear can make all the difference while traveling. Yeti is a go-to brand for many adventurers, since it makes travel-ready gear that will keep up with you, from the mountains to the beach. And now, travel is about to get even easier, thanks to the brand's new collection of luggage.
The collection includes three backpacks (22L, 27L, and 35L), two duffel bags (40L and 60L), two sizes of rolling luggage (22" and 29"), and packing cubes, so whether you're looking for an everyday commuter bag, a carry-on for an upcoming weekend getaway, or a brand new suitcase for longer trips, this collection has something for you. And with colors options like black, navy, teal, and fuchsia, you're sure to find a version that fits your style, whether that's sleek and neutral or bold and adventurous.
As a brand, Yeti is known for its ultra-durable products, from coolers to watertight dry bags, and these new bags are no exception. They're made with Tuffskin Nylon, which, as its name suggests, is a tough material that can stand up to weather and wear and tear. Features on all of these bags, including modular compression straps, divider pockets and panels, and a structured build, make them stand out as ideal luggage for adventure travelers.
And if you're not sure which bag is right for you, Yeti makes it easy to compare different models, so you can choose the best piece of luggage for your needs.
Keep reading for our favorite pieces from Yeti's brand new Crossroads collection.
To buy: Crossroads 22L Backpack, yeti.com, $200
To buy: Crossroads 40L Duffel, yeti.com, $200
To buy: Crossroads 22'' Carry-on Luggage, yeti.com, $350
