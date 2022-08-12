Shoppers Say This Is the 'Most Comfortable Adirondack Chair' They've Ever Sat in — and It's Nearly 50% Off

Contrary to popular belief, one of the best times to buy patio furniture is at the end of the summer season. This is especially true if you're an Amazon shopper, since the retailer is known to slash prices on its popular outdoor furniture and decor to make room for cold-weather items. For example, the top-rated Yefu Adirondack Chair is on sale now for up to 44 percent off — a discount that brings its steep $240 price tag down to just $135.

This particular deal only applies to the light blue version of the Yefu Adirondack Chair, but fans of its other seven colors can also score a significant markdown on their preferred colorway — prices for the others start at $140.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $135 (originally $240)

Apart from this massive end-of-season discount, the Yefu Adirondack Chair is a favorite among Amazon shoppers for its weather- and UV-resistant design, high-quality construction, and backyard-elevating aesthetic. Instead of traditional wood, it's made from a polystyrene material (that looks just like wood) that offers durability and an impressive water-resistant finish. This material also gives the chair's signature colors their sun-resistant hues and prevents them from warping in the heat.

The heavy duty plastic outdoor chair can hold up to 350 pounds and is ergonomically designed to support your back, so you can kick back and relax without any discomfort. It also has a 103-degree level of elevation that allows you to sit deep in the chair, helping it earn a seal of approval from tall shoppers.

The Yefu Adirondack Chair is also equipped with two wide-set armrests, which not only boost its comfort level but give you a secure place to keep your cups, plates, smartphones, and other essentials while you're lounging. According to the brand, the patio chair is easy to set up and only takes 15 minutes to assemble with the proper tools. But, you can always opt for the $94 expert assembly package if you don't want to do it yourself.

"The chair itself is a lot sturdier and stronger than I thought it was going to be," one reviewer said, adding that the quality is "very impressive." They also wrote,"We have a similar matching chair so they match, but I prefer this one just because it's a lot more comfortable to sit in." Another shopper highlighted that it's "even prettier in person" and it looks "gorgeous when the sun is beaming on it." They also wrote in their review that it "totally surpassed my expectations" and called the Yefu Adirondack Chair "a gorgeous new addition to my backyard."

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $140 (originally $240)

After sharing that it took them "10 minutes" to assemble, a third customer chimed in to rave that the chair "looks exactly like real wood" and added, "Frankly, it is comfier than a wooden one that will eventually give you splinters." They concluded that the chair "makes me feel like a king in my backyard." One reviewer went as far as to say that the Yefu chair "molds" to your body because it "supports the catch in your back and the bend of your legs." Their review was followed by a customer that exclaimed that it's the "most comfortable Adirondack chair I have ever owned."

Vouching for its weatherproof capabilities, another shopper mused, "No way will winds blow it around… It is holding up nicely to the elements. [The] paint job seems to be very well adhered and is not chipping or scraping off." Echoing their review, a buyer was happy to report that it's been "holding up" against "extremely hot sunny days and torrential downpours" — calling the purchase a "no-brainer."

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $141 (originally $240)

Take it from these reviewers and give the Yefu Adirondack Chair a try. Get one for as little as $135 while it's on sale on Amazon before the price goes back up.