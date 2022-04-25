Thousands of Shoppers Are Calling This the 'Perfect Summer Dress' — and It Has Pockets
A cute summer dress is a warm-weather staple in most women's wardrobes for a reason. Not only will a throw-on-and-go frock take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning, but it will also keep you cool on hot and sticky summer days as it allows for ample air circulation. If you're looking for one to add to your rotation this season, nearly 8,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Yathon Summer Dress.
It's easy to see why so many reviewers are calling it the "perfect summer dress." Along with a v-neck neckline and flattering ruching at the bust, the breezy style is cinched at the waist to help show off your figure. Plus, it's made from a cotton-blend material that is so soft and lightweight that shoppers say it will keep you cool and comfortable in the heat.
The stylish sundress features adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can easily find the perfect fit up top. The hemt hits just below the knee, which reviewers say makes it appropriate to wear just about anywhere, including the office, weddings, graduations, and more. Perhaps best of all, the cute midi dress has two front pockets that are big enough to hold your essentials while you're on the go.
Reviewers love how versatile the dress is. Some owners say they like to keep it casual and pair it with sneakers or flat sandals, while others said they dress up the midi dress and wear it with heels and bold jewelry. What's more, shoppers say the one-and-done piece doesn't wrinkle, making it a great option to pack for summer travel. "I brought [the dress] on vacation and wore [it] to breakfast, [the] beach, and just casually around the resort when I didn't feel like thinking about clothes," one wrote.
Another customer agreed and called it "an absolute must-have for traveling" because they were able to wear the cute frock as both a swimsuit cover-up and to a nice dinner out. The midi dress is so flattering, it's even converted non-dress wearers. One shopper wrote, "I'm more of a pants-wearing gal, but this dress is the exception," adding, "it's super flattering in the stomach area, which is where I'm the most self-conscious."
There are 36 colors and prints to choose from, including classic polka dots, pretty florals, and trendy tie-dye — and with prices starting at just $19, we wouldn't be surprised if you buy more than one dress at a time. Shop one (or several) for yourself below.
