This Super-comfy Hammock Chair Makes Shoppers Feel Like They’re on Vacation — and It’s Only $40

You don't have to hop on a plane or even leave your neighborhood to get a little taste of a tropical vacation. With the right furniture and decor, you can transform your home into a relaxing sanctuary for staycations. Sure, it might not be quite the same as being on a beach in Mexico, but during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's a pretty good compromise. Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers are raving about a comfortable hammock chair that they say makes them feel like they're on vacation without actually having to go anywhere.
Made with a cozy polyester-cotton blend, the Y-Stop Hammock Chair is a great place to relax with a book or drink a homemade piña colada. It comes with two seat cushions, a hammock chair swing, a stainless steel chain, a ceiling mount, snap hooks, and screws. Reviewers say that the hanging chair is easy to assemble and mount to a tree, ceiling bean, or hammock stand (like this best-selling one). Plus, it has built-in side pockets where you can store your phone, iPad, water bottle, or current reads.
The hammock chair measures 40 inches long and 50 inches high, and while it only weighs 3.5 pounds, it has a 320-pound weight capacity. You can install it either indoors or outdoors, and it comes in neutral shades of beige, light gray, and dark gray that'll go with plenty of decor. Thanks to the chair's sturdy hanging design, you can gently rock yourself back and forth in it until you fall asleep — without having to worry about waking up on the ground.
Amazon shoppers are calling the hammock chair their "favorite seat in the house" and noting how durable, high-quality, and relaxing it is. "This is hands down THE most comfortable hammock we've ever been in," one said. "Something about this swing chair puts you into REM sleep almost immediately because of how amazing it feels. One friend compared being in this swing chair to being hugged by a cloud."
Others are getting loads of use out of the hammock chair during the pandemic, considering it a source of comfort, entertainment, and even physical activity.
"We have a standard family saying now in our home that this was literally the best purchase of 2020!" another added. "We bought the swing so that our seven-year-old could have some activity indoors in the colder months and we could have a nice chair outside in the warmer months. But it has turned into the place where our son sits, climbs, and twists anytime he is inside. It has become his jungle gym, his comfort, and has truly helped us through the quarantine."
To buy: amazon.com, $40
With the temperatures heating up and summer rapidly approaching, now is the perfect time to enter vacation mode. And what better way to pamper yourself than with a cloud-like chair you can cocoon in anytime you want? Shop the $40 Y-Stop Hammock Chair on Amazon today for extreme comfort at a reasonable price.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.