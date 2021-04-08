This Super-comfy Hammock Chair Makes Shoppers Feel Like They’re on Vacation — and It’s Only $40

You don't have to hop on a plane or even leave your neighborhood to get a little taste of a tropical vacation. With the right furniture and decor, you can transform your home into a relaxing sanctuary for staycations. Sure, it might not be quite the same as being on a beach in Mexico, but during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's a pretty good compromise. Nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers are raving about a comfortable hammock chair that they say makes them feel like they're on vacation without actually having to go anywhere.