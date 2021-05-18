Shoppers Say This Under-$40 Car Fan Kept Their Pups Cool and Comfortable During an 8-Hour Road Trip

Before I was a dog owner, I incorrectly assumed all pups loved car rides. Movies had me believe dogs couldn’t wait to stick their heads out of a moving vehicle and pant into the wind — but my three-year old husky proved different. She hates the car. She spent the entirety of our cross-country road trip whining, panting, and pacing in the back seat. We’ve tried calming vests, anti-anxiety medication prescribed by our vet, and soothing playlists, all to no avail. Unfortunately, we have another road trip planned this summer, but this one promises to be much less stressful since I’ve found the Xool Dual-Head Back Seat Electric Car Fan on Amazon, which reviewers are calling a “must-have for hot dogs.”