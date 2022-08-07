Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $17 Top 'Magic' Because It Looks Good With Everything

Hurry, the price won’t stay this low for much longer.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Puff Sleeve Shirt
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Building the perfect travel wardrobe can only be achieved if you have versatile (and comfortable) pieces in your rotation. After all, you don't want to bring your entire closet with you on every trip, right? And, you'll want to feel good in the clothing you do choose to pack. Otherwise, you're just wasting space in your luggage — and you won't be a happy camper in something that's restrictive and uncomfortable. According to Amazon shoppers, the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top is a summer travel must-have, and since it's on sale right now for just $17, there's no better time to shop.

Apart from being a best-seller on Amazon, the popular puff sleeve blouse is a favorite for its easy-to-style and ultra-cozy construction, which is achieved with its soft and breathable polyester-rayon blend. Despite its classic v-neck t-shirt silhouette, the top adds instant fashion points to your wardrobe with its statement-making balloon sleeves, which are stylishly ruched to elevate your favorite jeans, shorts, and skirts. This means you can wear it for a variety of occasions (think: catching flights, sightseeing, beach trips, fancy dinners, and more).

Amazon Puff Sleeve Shirt
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $20)

Shoppers have their choice of 29 colors and prints, which include classic hues like black, white, gray, and beige, as well as bolder options such as pink, coral, and lavender. You can also spice up your travel wardrobe with trendy floral, cheetah spot, and stripe patterns. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

And, if you want to make the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top a staple in your wardrobe all year long, you'll be delighted to know that it also comes in a long-sleeve option. Like its short-sleeve counterpart, the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Long-sleeve Top also comes in a wide assortment of colors and sizes S to 2XL — and for a limited time, you can use a special on-site coupon to get it for 20 percent off, bringing the long-sleeve blouse's $27 price tag down to just $22.

Amazon Puff Sleeve Shirt
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $21)

The top is "worthy of a five-star review," one Amazon shopper raved, noting that it "fit me perfectly." Another reviewer added that it's "super comfy for lounging, but also classy enough for work because of the pouf sleeves. [It] fits true to size." Chiming in, a third customer wrote, "This is a really cute shirt! It's very soft and stretchy without being boxy or shapeless." They also highlighted that the "v-neck isn't too low" and "there's plenty of length to tuck it in or tie it up."

Further singing its praises, another shopper confessed, "I love this shirt so much, I have it in three colors! It is so comfortable and flattering." Similarly, a buyer exclaimed, "It is so, so flattering, I squealed when I saw myself in the mirror." They also said, "I don't know what the magic of puffy sleeves is, but it makes everything work."

Amazon Puff Sleeve Shirt
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $21)

The Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top has also become a go-to for travelers. After noting that it's easy to pack, one shopper mentioned that it "looks great with leggings or jeans." Another travel enthusiast added that it's "crazy comfortable and great for travel; wrinkles shake out right away." And, if your travels bring you somewhere warm, shoppers assure that it's lightweight and breezy — including ones that live in hot arid climates such as Southern California and Arizona.

We have a feeling you'd be obsessed with the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top. Get one (or two!) at Amazon today while it's just $17.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bandana Trend
Here's How to Wear Summer's Hottest Print — From Comfy Sneakers to Dresses
Ruffle T-shirt
People Say This $16 Top Is the Best Thing They've Bought on Amazon — and It's on Sale Now
tank top
Tons of Pretty Spring Tops Are Hiding on Amazon for As Little As $11
amazon sweater
Amazon's Early Presidents Day Deals Include Cozy Sweaters for as Low as $11
Flattering One-Piece
Travelers Say This $30 One-piece 'Fits Like a Glove' — and They're Bringing It on Every Trip
Everlane travel choices
The 12 Best Under-$55 Deals Hiding in Everlane's Sale Section — Prices Start at $19
Prettygarden dress
Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Perfect Summer Dress' — and It's Just $40 Right Now
Travel Pants
Vacationers Are Calling These the 'Perfect Traveling Pants' — and They're Only $21 at Amazon
Amzf Jumpsuit
People Are Calling This Flattering Jumpsuit an 'Absolute Must-have' for Summer — and It's Only $34 Today
Side Ruched Body-Con Dress TREASURE & BOND
Nordstrom Shoppers Love How Comfortable and Flattering This Lightweight T-shirt Dress Is — and It's on Sale
Amazon blouses
7 Stylist-approved Blouses to Add to Your Summer Wardrobe — and They're All Under $50
J.Crew Pants Sale
These Comfy Linen-blend Pants Are an Extra 50% Off at J.Crew Right Now — but Only for Today 
Best Fashion Deals for Travelers
The 40 Best Fashion Deals for Travelers That You Can Still Score Amazon Prime Day-level Prices on
PrinStory Summer Tops Knit Shirts Casual Ruffle Short Sleeve Top
Amazon Shoppers Have Found Their 'All-time Favorite Shirt' in This $19 Ruffled Top
Alaster Women’s Casual Summer T Shirt Dress Loose Short Sleeve Tunic Dress
This $21 T-shirt Dress Is Gaining Popularity for Being the 'Most Comfortable' Option Shoppers Have Ever Bought
jumpsuits
Travelers Are 'Absolutely in Love' With This $35 Amazon Jumpsuit With Pockets