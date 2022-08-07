Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $17 Top 'Magic' Because It Looks Good With Everything

Building the perfect travel wardrobe can only be achieved if you have versatile (and comfortable) pieces in your rotation. After all, you don't want to bring your entire closet with you on every trip, right? And, you'll want to feel good in the clothing you do choose to pack. Otherwise, you're just wasting space in your luggage — and you won't be a happy camper in something that's restrictive and uncomfortable. According to Amazon shoppers, the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top is a summer travel must-have, and since it's on sale right now for just $17, there's no better time to shop.

Apart from being a best-seller on Amazon, the popular puff sleeve blouse is a favorite for its easy-to-style and ultra-cozy construction, which is achieved with its soft and breathable polyester-rayon blend. Despite its classic v-neck t-shirt silhouette, the top adds instant fashion points to your wardrobe with its statement-making balloon sleeves, which are stylishly ruched to elevate your favorite jeans, shorts, and skirts. This means you can wear it for a variety of occasions (think: catching flights, sightseeing, beach trips, fancy dinners, and more).

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $20)

Shoppers have their choice of 29 colors and prints, which include classic hues like black, white, gray, and beige, as well as bolder options such as pink, coral, and lavender. You can also spice up your travel wardrobe with trendy floral, cheetah spot, and stripe patterns. Sizes range from S to 2XL.

And, if you want to make the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top a staple in your wardrobe all year long, you'll be delighted to know that it also comes in a long-sleeve option. Like its short-sleeve counterpart, the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Long-sleeve Top also comes in a wide assortment of colors and sizes S to 2XL — and for a limited time, you can use a special on-site coupon to get it for 20 percent off, bringing the long-sleeve blouse's $27 price tag down to just $22.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $21)

The top is "worthy of a five-star review," one Amazon shopper raved, noting that it "fit me perfectly." Another reviewer added that it's "super comfy for lounging, but also classy enough for work because of the pouf sleeves. [It] fits true to size." Chiming in, a third customer wrote, "This is a really cute shirt! It's very soft and stretchy without being boxy or shapeless." They also highlighted that the "v-neck isn't too low" and "there's plenty of length to tuck it in or tie it up."

Further singing its praises, another shopper confessed, "I love this shirt so much, I have it in three colors! It is so comfortable and flattering." Similarly, a buyer exclaimed, "It is so, so flattering, I squealed when I saw myself in the mirror." They also said, "I don't know what the magic of puffy sleeves is, but it makes everything work."

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $21)

The Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top has also become a go-to for travelers. After noting that it's easy to pack, one shopper mentioned that it "looks great with leggings or jeans." Another travel enthusiast added that it's "crazy comfortable and great for travel; wrinkles shake out right away." And, if your travels bring you somewhere warm, shoppers assure that it's lightweight and breezy — including ones that live in hot arid climates such as Southern California and Arizona.

We have a feeling you'd be obsessed with the Xieerduo Puff Sleeve Top. Get one (or two!) at Amazon today while it's just $17.