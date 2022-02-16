This Best-selling Layerable Turtleneck Is a Must-have in Your Winter Travel Wardrobe
When you're traveling, a versatile wardrobe that includes pieces you can wear multiple ways will make your life much easier. If you're headed to a cold weather destination, it's all about keeping warm without overheating or adding unnecessary bulk to your outfit. That's why thin base layers are essential, especially ones that add a sleek touch to any ensemble while keeping you warm. Amazon shoppers found one layerable turtleneck you can wear with virtually any outfit, and it'll barely take up any space in your suitcase. Plus, at just $25, you'll want to add several colors to your cart ASAP.
The Wosalba Long-sleeve Mock Turtleneck is currently the top seller in Amazon's women's thermal underwear tops category, and it's easy to see why. It's made from a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex that shoppers tout as warm yet breathable. It's form-fitting, offering a figure-flattering look that you can comfortably layer under heavier sweaters, jackets, vests, or even your favorite short-sleeve T-shirt for a winter-ready look.
The turtleneck is available in 21 colors and patterns, including basics like black, navy, and white, as well as bolder options like emerald green, rust red, and leopard print. It runs in sizes XS to XL, and a size chart with measurements from the brand will help you find the right fit.
Shoppers love this sweater, giving it nearly 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer complimented its comfortable fit and feel. "It's super soft and silky, lightweight, [and] great for travel," they wrote.
Another shopper emphasized what a great layering piece the top is. "It's very soft and form-fitting," they wrote. "I wear it under a sweatshirt and it keeps me very warm, which is great because I work in a cold, drafty building."
If you're looking for a simple yet stylish turtleneck you can wear all winter long, don't miss out on this affordable pick from Amazon — especially since thousands of shoppers rave that it's a must-have in their travel wardrobes.
