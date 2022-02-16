This Best-selling Layerable Turtleneck Is a Must-have in Your Winter Travel Wardrobe 

When you're traveling, a versatile wardrobe that includes pieces you can wear multiple ways will make your life much easier. If you're headed to a cold weather destination, it's all about keeping warm without overheating or adding unnecessary bulk to your outfit. That's why thin base layers are essential, especially ones that add a sleek touch to any ensemble while keeping you warm. Amazon shoppers found one layerable turtleneck you can wear with virtually any outfit, and it'll barely take up any space in your suitcase. Plus, at just $25, you'll want to add several colors to your cart ASAP.