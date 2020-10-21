This Portable, Waterproof Speaker Comes With Me On Every Trip — and It’s on Sale on Amazon Now

Listening to music is a vastly different experience depending on the speaker you're using. And when it comes to portable, waterproof speakers, it often seems as if the actual listening part isn't a priority. However, this jaded opinion of mine was turned on its head when I received the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2, and no beach trip, picnic, at-home dance party, or shower in my house has been the same since.
This portable speaker fits comfortably in your hand, is small enough to pack, and durable so that you don't have to pack it too carefully. In fact, this is the speaker to get if you're looking for something compact and durable enough to withstand the impact of adventure. It has 360-degree sound and additional bass that adds a richness and depth that truly does music (as well as podcasts, news channels, and even movies) justice.
Wonderboom 2 has an IP67 rating, which means it is waterproof, dust-proof, and it floats. It's also drop-proof, especially with its convenient loop handle which can attach to backpacks, bikes, and more. Plus, it features an "outdoor boost" button which, when pressed, will increase the clarity and volume for optimal outdoor listening.
Just as impressive as my TV sound system at home, this speaker comes in five unique color ways — Just Peach, Crushed Ice Grey, Bermuda Blue, Deep Space, and Radical Red — and almost every one is on sale on Amazon right now.
To buy: amazon.com, from $89 (originally $99)
