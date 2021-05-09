This Sustainable Activewear Brand Makes a Sports Bra You Can Wear 4 Ways
If you're on the hunt for the latest in stylish, flattering, and sustainable activewear, there's a chance you've heard of Wolven. But if you haven't, this is a brand you're going to want to learn more about. From sports bras you can wear multiple ways to body-flattering leggings and bike shorts, Wolven has the activewear you'll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP.
Wolven's women's activewear collection includes sports bras, tops, leggings, bike shorts, and joggers, all made from a sustainable blend of RPET (material sourced from recycled plastic) and spandex. The fabrics are soft and breathable, and come in beautiful colors like lavender, eucalyptus, and juniper, in addition to neutrals like black and brown.
Keep reading for some of our favorite versatile pieces from Wolven's collection.
One sports bra that your can wear four ways? Yep, that actually exists. To start, the top is reversible, with a different color on either side. Plus, you can wear it with either the high neckline or crisscross straps in the front. It's made from a blend of post-consumer recycled plastic and spandex, giving a soft, stretchy feel that's also breathable, quick-drying, and odor-resistant.
To buy: Crisscross Four-way Top, wolventhreads.com, $68
These leggings have an ultra-flattering design, with a crossover-style waistband that's made to highlight the slimmest part of your waist without pinching anything. You also can't go wrong with two hip pockets, making these leggings ideal for wearing on the go.
To buy: Crossover Pocket Leggings, wolventhreads.com, $98
Bike shorts were all the rage last summer, and we don't think they're going anywhere. Wolven's Midi Bike Shorts feature the same crossover waistband as the brand's popular leggings, as well as side slip pockets. The shorts also have an ultra-flattering ruched detailing on the back.
To buy: Midi Bike Shorts, wolventhreads.com, $62
