Campers Swear by These Quick-drying Towels — and You Can Get Them on Sale at Amazon

They have almost 5,000 perfect ratings.

By Caitlyn Hitt
Published on August 20, 2022

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Towel
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

It's always a nice idea to enjoy the great outdoors, but bringing the outdoors home with you? Well, that sucks. There's nothing like a gorgeous day on the lake that ends with soggy towels, clothes, and car seats. It doesn't have to be this way, though. Amazon Shoppers have discovered quick-drying towels they say are a must-have for anyone who enjoys doing things outside, whether it's water sports or camping.

Wise Owl Outfitters' Camping Travel Towel has almost 5,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Shoppers love that it's absorbent, compact, and dries fast. Right now, the large size (24 by 48 inches) is on sale for less than $10, and it even comes with a washcloth.

According to the product page, Wise Owl Outfitters Travel Towels are multipurpose, good to have on hand for everything from camping and hiking to beach activities and yoga. The suede-like microfiber fabric is ultra soft, durable, and comes in a variety of colors, including solid green and blue as well as options with different colored stitching.

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Towel
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (was $15)

One happy Amazon customer gushed, "I love this towel" and noted that the product is "super lightweight and so easy to pack." Additionally, they said, "we'll probably buy more in the future."

Another reviewer, who had been skeptical about the purchase at first, called the towel "weirdly great." The shopper wrote, "I wanted something that would fit nicely in a dry bag on my kayak without having to stuff a giant towel inside. Turns out I'm the fool for doubting because the material is insanely absorbent."

The shopper went on to say, "what really blew me away was how quickly the towels dried when I laid them out in the sun. I am barely exaggerating when I say I sat down a drenched towel, blinked, and saw dry towels. I'm talking, 'Who replaced my wet towels with identical dry towels?' levels of speed."

Whether you're camping, spending time at the beach, or doing something else outdoors, it's evident you need these towels. And you can just toss them in the washing machine when you get home. Shop the bundle for under $10 while the deal is available.

