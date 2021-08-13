I Tried This Hammock Bug Net from Amazon, and It Truly Keeps the Mosquitoes Away
Hammocking has become one of my favorite new summer activities — it's such a relaxing way to enjoy being outside and read with few distractions. At first, I had my suspicions that a hammock would be frustrating to set up, uncomfortable to sit in, and, frankly, a little boring. But I soon discovered why so many people enjoy relaxing in a sheet of nylon. The one catch to doing anything outdoors in the summer? Mosquitoes. Luckily, I found a solution that gets rid of mosquitoes when I'm basically hanging out as bait during their open season.
The Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Bug Net hangs over my hammock and works as a see-through shield to keep bugs out. I've repeatedly used it for hours of the day and well into the night in Northern Minnesota (a ridiculously buggy place) and was shocked that virtually no flies or mosquitoes crept in. I also experience mild claustrophobia, but the roominess of the net puts my spatial anxiety at ease.
It's designed with a sturdy yet lightweight mesh netting that completely covers my nylon hammock from the same brand. It has a double-sided zipper on one end of the net, so you can unzip it from both ends. The sheer black mesh dims your surroundings a bit, so if you're only hammocking for a few hours and want to enjoy the trees you may want to skip it. But, if you're hanging all day or overnight, it's certainly worth setting up — which is easy to do with the included instructions and how-to video. What's more, it comes with an attached bag that's easy to travel with and weighs about 1 pound.
To buy: amazon.com, $27 with coupon (originally $38)
Over 1,500 Amazon shoppers agree with me, saying this hammock bug net is easy to carry and set up and, most importantly, creates a bug-free bubble. You can get the mosquito net with a near-perfect rating for 30 percent off with a clickable coupon applied at checkout.
"[I] hammock camped for the first time in a swampy cypress forest with all the bugs and spiders and didn't have any issues," one reviewer said. "This bug net fit the double owl perfectly and allowed me to rest easily at night without fear of creepy crawlies. My friend did not have one and is covered in bites. Setup is pretty easy, but definitely practice tying your knots for the ridgeline before heading out on your trip. Great protection for a great price and it packs up small. Also, the mesh is fine enough that you can still see the stars and sky at night while you are sleeping."
Another shopper said, "This product is all around tremendous. It's easy to set up, it's woven tightly enough to keep out the bugs yet it's extremely breathable, and best of all it's light enough to bring backpacking along with my hammock and straps. For those who want to sleep outdoors and not be 'bugged' this is the product for those sleeping in hammocks."
