I Tried This Hammock Bug Net from Amazon, and It Truly Keeps the Mosquitoes Away

It's designed with a sturdy yet lightweight mesh netting that completely covers my nylon hammock from the same brand. It has a double-sided zipper on one end of the net, so you can unzip it from both ends. The sheer black mesh dims your surroundings a bit, so if you're only hammocking for a few hours and want to enjoy the trees you may want to skip it. But, if you're hanging all day or overnight, it's certainly worth setting up — which is easy to do with the included instructions and how-to video. What's more, it comes with an attached bag that's easy to travel with and weighs about 1 pound.