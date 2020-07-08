Amazon Shoppers Swear You’ll Be in 'Hammock Heaven' With This Under-$40 Find

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One reviewer said using it will make you feel like you’re in “hammock heaven,” and wrote: “This extra soft yet super strong material gives you the most comfortable and relaxing experience ever.”

It comes with an attached bag that holds the folded hammock and keeps it secure at a size the brand says is comparable to an eggplant. In fact, both models (the single and double) are incredibly lightweight and are easily packable between uses. The single size weighs just one pound, while the double weighs just over 1.5 pounds. You’ll never have to worry about lugging around a huge load or taking up too much space once it’s set up, making the hammock a great camping and travel accessory.

Plus, shoppers say it’s incredibly comfortable and simple to set up thanks to the carabiners and tree straps included with each purchase. “They're super easy to put up and take down, and extremely comfy,” wrote one user. “The materials are a good quality, and hold a lot of weight. I weigh on the better side of 250 and haven't once felt like the hammock and Talon cords weren't supporting me. It's also very breathable … If there's any sort of breeze at all you won't feel hot in it as the air moves easily through the material.”

Aside from taking it on excursions, the hammock is great for at-home use, too. You can hang it in your backyard to use as a reading nook or set it up as a fun addition to your porch. If your living space is tight, this is a great way to DIY a relaxing outdoor area without spending a lot of money.

No matter what you’ve got planned for the summer, you can always make some time to relax, especially with the help of this comfy purchase. Below, shop Amazon’s top-selling hammock in a few different colorways.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $28

