Amazon's Best-selling Hammock Is 'One of the Best Gifts' Shoppers Have Ever Given, and Every Purchase Helps Plant a Tree
Buying a gift for the great outdoors-lover in your life can be difficult to say the least. Giving the gift of nature itself isn't exactly realistic, but there are some thoughtful ideas that can help make anyone who loves fresh air that much more comfortable while enjoying their favorite pastime. One of those gifts is a camping hammock, and right now, the number one best-seller on Amazon is even on sale.
That's the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock. This camping hammock has over 30,400 five-star ratings from shoppers who love them for being super comfortable and reliable. Each parachute-grade nylon hammock is put together using a strong, "triple interlocking stitching" technique that makes them wear- and tear-resistant. The hammock comes in 15 different colors and two different sizes: a medium, single size meant for one person that's 9-feet by 4.5-feet and can hold up to 400 pounds, and a large size that fits two people and measures 10-feet by 6.5-feet, with a 500 pound weight maximum.
To buy: amazon.com, from $25 (originally $30)
These hammocks are great to set up between two trees on your own property with their 9-foot-long tree straps, or to bring out with you to your favorite camping site because they're lightweight and easily packable. Wise Own even says that its hammocks can be folded up to a size no larger than an eggplant.
Right now, the hammocks are on sale at Amazon with no coupon or code required and until December 21, the manufacturer is donating a portion of each sale toward One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization that restores forests across the world.
Shoppers say that these hammocks make great gifts with one happy customer sharing that they bought several for friends who also loved the hammocks.
"I bought five of these — one for myself and four as graduation gifts for my friends," the review reads. "I have already spent so much time in this thing, whether it be reading, scrolling through TikTok, or napping. It is lightweight and seems relatively durable... Also, one of my friends said she loves it and it's one of the best gifts she's ever received. She's been eating breakfast in it, stargazing in it, and more...10/10!"
Another shopper wrote that the hammock is the "best purchase I've made," and they've "snoozed in it multiple times." They also noted that the straps can sometimes be a bit too long if you happen to stumble across two perfectly distanced trees, but overall, they agree the hammock is of great quality.
Shop the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock for your next great adventure, or for someone on your holiday list who loves to be comfortable in nature while it's still on sale, and you'll help plant a tree in the process.