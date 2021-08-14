Amazon Shoppers Say This Camping Hammock Is the 'Best Purchase They've Made,' and It's on Sale
There's a long checklist every camper makes before setting off to their favorite place to sleep under the stars, and while they're all unique to the camper, they all have the same essentials: a pack, sleeping bag, tent, food. Some more seasoned campers, however, might add an alternative way of sleeping that gets them off the ground — like a hammock.
For the campers behind nearly 27,000 five-star ratings, the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks are the best on the market. The Wise Owl hammocks are super comfortable thanks to soft yet strong parachute-grade nylon and "triple interlocking stitching" that makes them incredibly durable, too. They're also lightweight, compact, and easy to carry around while you're searching for the perfect spot to set up camp for the night — so much so that Wise Owl says these camping hammocks pack up into the size of an eggplant. They have 9-foot-long tree straps so you don't have to find two of the forest's most perfectly aligned trees, and they come in two different sizes: a medium size meant for one person that's 9-feet by 4.5-feet and a large that fits two people and measures 10-feet by 6.5-feet. The single holds 400 pounds and the double holds 500.
But one of the best things about these hammocksi s that they're on sale right now until Sunday at Amazon for 30 percent off when you click on a clippable coupon.
To buy: amazon.com, from $21
One shopper loves this hammock so much, they snooze in it often, but do note that the straps are a bit long.
"I love this hammock," the shopper writes. "It is so nice to cocoon in as a single person, or relax as a double. I have snoozed in this hammock multiple times now, the material is so comfortable and lightweight. The only thing I would even think about complaining about is that the straps cause the length to be too long at times. Definitely the best purchase I've made. If you're looking for a good quality, yet cheaper, hammock, this is the one for you
Other shoppers mention that this hammock is comparable to more expensive brands and that the Wise Owl was just as comfortable and lived up to the hype of its competition.
"When I went looking for a new hammock, I was dead set on the Eno DoubleNest," the second shopper writes, referring to a more expensive brand. "I stumbled across the Wise Owl hammock on Amazon and started reading the reviews and at half the price of the ENO, I figured, 'what the hell, I'll go for it.' I couldn't be happier with my decision. The hammock is incredibly comfortable and super easy to set up. The quality is apparent right from the start. The talon straps that came with the hammock are incredibly strong, and super easy to mount the hammock quickly."
Get your own high-quality hammock for your next great adventure for less while the 30 percent off coupon is still available for the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks.
