Amazon Shoppers Say This Camping Hammock Is the 'Best Purchase They've Made,' and It's on Sale

For the campers behind nearly 27,000 five-star ratings, the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks are the best on the market. The Wise Owl hammocks are super comfortable thanks to soft yet strong parachute-grade nylon and "triple interlocking stitching" that makes them incredibly durable, too. They're also lightweight, compact, and easy to carry around while you're searching for the perfect spot to set up camp for the night — so much so that Wise Owl says these camping hammocks pack up into the size of an eggplant. They have 9-foot-long tree straps so you don't have to find two of the forest's most perfectly aligned trees, and they come in two different sizes: a medium size meant for one person that's 9-feet by 4.5-feet and a large that fits two people and measures 10-feet by 6.5-feet. The single holds 400 pounds and the double holds 500.