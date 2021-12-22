Amazon's Best-selling Hammock Is 32% Off Today, and It's Perfect for Traveling, Camping, and Backpacking

At first glance, the hammock may not seem that much different than any other hammock on the market. But this one is built to last a lifetime. Constructed with premium quality parachute nylon, triple interlocking stitching, and straps that are long enough to easily wrap around trees, the hammock combats years of wear and tear. And though it weighs just 24 ounces and folds down to the size of an eggplant, the hammock can hold up to 500 pounds.