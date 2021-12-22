Amazon's Best-selling Hammock Is 32% Off Today, and It's Perfect for Traveling, Camping, and Backpacking
If you're a true outdoorsperson, nothing can keep you from the wild. But camping, backpacking, and traveling during the off season almost guarantees a run-in with rough weather and less than ideal situations. When that's the case, you'll need some heavy duty outdoor equipment on hand. If lugging around an entire tent isn't an option, it may be time to get crafty with your gear.
With the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock, travelers can take shelter from the elements in comfort and style. Each hammock is sturdy and spacious, and features a soft fabric and two strong carabiners while remaining lightweight and easy to carry. Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and today only, you can get it for 32 percent off.
At first glance, the hammock may not seem that much different than any other hammock on the market. But this one is built to last a lifetime. Constructed with premium quality parachute nylon, triple interlocking stitching, and straps that are long enough to easily wrap around trees, the hammock combats years of wear and tear. And though it weighs just 24 ounces and folds down to the size of an eggplant, the hammock can hold up to 500 pounds.
Shoppers are, needless to say, impressed. "I've never liked sleeping in a tent," one wrote. "So for a recent two-night hike, I thought I'd try a hammock. After doing some research, I settled on the Wise Owl Outfitters Single Hammock. I'm a convert for life! It's lightweight, easy to set up, sturdy, and comfortable… I was a little afraid of whether I'd find myself dragging [if] the straps had stretched out overnight. My fears were completely unfounded, however. There was absolutely no stretching, and it held me up just great over two nights."
To buy: amazon.com from $21 (originally from $30)
The hammock also comes in a variety of styles so you can customize your experience. You can purchase it in two different sizes: a medium size that's big enough for one person, which measures 9 feet long by 4.5 feet wide, or a large size that's made for two people, and measures 10 feet by 6.5 feet. The hammock is even available in 15 colors, ranging from a neutral black with grey trim to an eye-catching bright blue.
If you prefer a sturdy and ultra-comfy hammock to a stuffy tent, drop the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock in your Amazon cart now. But make sure to do so today, because prices go back up tomorrow.
