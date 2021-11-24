8 Winter Coats You Can Score on Sale for Black Friday

Whether you're looking for a chic wool coat you can dress up this winter or a sporty puffer jacket you'll want to wear everyday during the colder months, you'll be sure to find something on this list that strikes your fancy. Keep reading for our top winter coat picks that are on sale right now for Black Friday. And if you're looking for more Cyber Week deals, be sure to check out the rest of our sale coverage, including the best early deals and luggage sales.