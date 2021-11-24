8 Winter Coats You Can Score on Sale for Black Friday
Black Friday 2021 is almost here, which means that plenty of stellar holiday deals are already live around the web, including massive discounts on all kinds of wardrobe must-haves. If you're still in the market for a go-to winter coat for this season that will keep you warm without compromising on style, we have you covered. We've rounded up some of the best outerwear that's on sale for Black Friday, including picks that offer hundreds of dollars in savings.
There are a ton of beautiful coats on sale right now from shopper-loved retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy's, and Old Navy. If you're looking for an ultra-warm puffer jacket that's ready for tough weather conditions, check out this water-resistant parka with a plush lining from Kenneth Cole, which is on sale for $157, down from $245. Similarly, a water-resistant trench coat from Guess that is just as stylish as it is functional is on sale for just under 50 percent off, with a sale price of $102.
For shoppers looking for a stylish statement coat, opt for this gorgeous plaid shawl collar coat made from a cozy wool blend from Avec Les Filles at Nordstrom. This chic coat is on sale for 46 percent off, bringing its price down to $150. A staple peacoat from Thread & Supply is also on sale at Nordstrom right now for the impressive price of just $40. And speaking of under-$50 deals, a double-breasted puffer from Old Navy that comes in four colors is on sale for $43 (that's a 35 percent discount).
Whether you're looking for a chic wool coat you can dress up this winter or a sporty puffer jacket you'll want to wear everyday during the colder months, you'll be sure to find something on this list that strikes your fancy. Keep reading for our top winter coat picks that are on sale right now for Black Friday. And if you're looking for more Cyber Week deals, be sure to check out the rest of our sale coverage, including the best early deals and luggage sales.
Lark & Ro Short Shawl Pillow Collar Puffer Jacket
To buy: amazon.com, from $33 (originally $79)
Guess Hooded Faux-Leather-Trim Water-Resistant Double-Breasted Trench Coat
To buy: macys.com, $102 with code BLKFRI (originally $200)
Kenneth Cole Water-Resistant Fully Sherpa Lined Hooded Puffer Coat
To buy: macys.com, $157 with code BLKFRI (originally $245)
Thread & Supply Double-Breasted Peacoat
To buy: nordstrom.com, $40 (originally $58)
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water-Repellent Jacket
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $180)
Lauren Ralph Lauren Quilted Puffer Coat
To buy: nordstrom.com, $150 (originally $330)
Avec Les Filles Plaid Shawl Collar Coat
To buy: nordstrom.com, $150 (originally $279)
Old Navy Water-Resistant Double-Breasted Puffer Jacket
To buy: oldnavy.com, $43 (originally $65)
Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals: