Everything You Need to Know (and Buy) for Cold-weather Camping

Winter is upon us, and that means it's time to return to some of our favorite seasonal outdoor activities, including hiking, snowshoeing, skiing, and more. And if you want to go camping this winter, it's more doable than you might think — if you prepare, that is. Below, we've compiled our top five tips for camping in cold-weather climates. From wearing waterproof clothing to bringing an insulated sleeping pad to packing down snow underneath your tent, there are plenty of ways to prepare for a winter camping trip that will be sure to keep you comfortable (and warm).