This $30 Swim Cover-up Is Stylish, Quick-drying, and Will Protect You From UV Rays
If you'll be hitting the beach this summer, there are a bevy of must-haves you want to be sure to pack before your big trip, from stylish swimwear to reef-safe sunscreen. Another beach day essential is a versatile cover-up that you can easily throw on over a swimsuit. Luckily, we found a cover-up that's not only stylish, but it's quick-drying and has a UPF 50+ rating, meaning wearing it will protect you from the sun's harsh rays.
The Willit UPF 50+ Cover-up Dress has a v-neck with drawcord, hood, and two front pockets, giving it a stylishly sporty yet functional look and fit. It's made from a blend of polyester and spandex with four-way stretch and UPF 50+, which blocks 98 percent of UV rays. And with nine colors to choose from, you can be sure to find a cover-up (or several) that fits your style.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Shoppers love this cover-up dress for its style and versatility, and many have already taken it on vacation. "This was lightweight and comfortable! It was easy to throw on after a long day of snorkeling," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper complimented the quick-drying nature of this cover-up. "I wore this all day to a pool party and was very happy with it... When I went in the water and got back into the coverup I was comfortable, and it's nice how the fabric doesn't lock in all the moisture from your wet bathing suit. It's pretty quick drying too as long as you are in the sun. Overall I am really happy with my purchase and will be using this on all my future pool and beach days."
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.