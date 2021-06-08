Shoppers Say These Under-$23 Shorts Are a ‘Summer Staple for Hot Days or Vacations’
Now that more than half of the eligible U.S. population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, many are feeling more comfortable traveling and thus have adventures on their mind (and in their summer agendas). If you're one of these people, then there's a pair of comfortable shorts that you should have on hand for the occasion, according to Amazon shoppers.
The Willit athletic shorts are the best-selling pair of women's outdoor recreation shorts on Amazon, where they've garnered more than 1,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. Reviews have called out how comfortable these bottoms are for travel thanks to their stretchy nylon and spandex fabrication. The material's sweat-wicking properties will come in handy in humid regions where you sweat after taking just one step outside.
One shopper said that, unlike other shorts within the same price range, these feel "extremely comfortable" no matter how long you wear them. They added that they experienced "no chafing," and that's not a fluke: The bottoms have "flatlock" stitching that, according to the brand, prevents chafing and keeps the fabric soft wash after wash.
What's more, the top-rated shorts have pockets, and it's just a fact that anything with pockets is automatically superior to non-pocketed competition. Whether you're running errands at home or grabbing coffee near your vacation rental, pockets come in handy. The adjustable drawstring waistband is an added bonus.
Each of the 19 neutral tones are easy to pair with a traveler's wardrobe. Like jeans, you can match them with most any top in your suitcase without thinking much about it.
"They are super comfy and flattering, and don't hike up or give you a wedgie like some athletic shorts do," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I wish I would have ordered more colors! Definitely a summer staple for hot days or vacations."
Whether your warm-weather plans are across the country or just a short drive away, take them on in these beloved shorts. Shop them in exceptionally pretty colors below.
