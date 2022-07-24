Shoppers Say This Under-$100 Outdoor Umbrella Makes Their Yard 'More Enjoyable on Really Hot, Sunny Days'

Sometimes, kicking back in the yard is all you need to have the perfect day. And with temperatures reaching historic highs this summer, upgrading your patio furniture with a quality outdoor umbrella is a must in order to safely and comfortably enjoy the summer. Not looking to break the bank? Well, shoppers have discovered the ultimate hidden gem on Amazon: the WikiWiki Outdoor Umbrella, which actually just went on sale.

Right now, you can score the popular outdoor patio umbrella for up to 35 percent off. This discount brings its price tag down to as little as $80 depending on the color you've chosen. Keep in mind that prices vary for each of its eight options, so pay close attention when shopping.

With a wingspan of 10 feet, the WikiWiki Outdoor Umbrella brings shade to your favorite spot in the yard with the simple spin of its crank handle. Its canopy is made from a durable, PU-coated polyester material that's fade-, UV-, and water-resistant, as well as eco-friendly. In fact, shoppers are ensured a three-year, fade-resistance warranty. The umbrella's frame is equally as sturdy with its alloy steel profile, which is powder coated to prevent rusting and 25 percent thicker than its counterparts, according to the brand.

For added stability, the triple-reinforced, bend-resistant hinge points allow you to reposition the umbrella with ease, while its triangular structure keeps it in place and the iron shell minimizes wobbling and swaying. There's also a canopy strap that securely fastens to the pole to further stabilize the umbrella, ensuring that it won't budge once you've found the perfect shade angle.

But despite its enhanced structural support, the WikiWiki Outdoor Umbrella needs to be anchored to your patio. It comes with a cross base, but requires an additional weighted stand to fully stabilize it; you can pair it with the WikiWiki Compact Base, which weighs 230 pounds and is also available at Amazon.

"The umbrella was easy to set up and makes our back porch look like it is part of a resort," one Amazon shopper said, calling it "superior" to similar models. "What I like best about this umbrella is how easy it is to adjust the angle of the shade that it provides. Traditional patio umbrellas simply cannot do this." Another reviewer added, "The material is high quality, and it provides large shadow areas." A third shopper chimed in, "[It] makes our deck a lot more enjoyable on really hot, sunny days."

After calling its design "thoughtful," one customer wrote, "The stand that the umbrella pole rests in comes up much higher than other umbrella stands I've seen, helping keep it upright and stable." They also highlighted that its canopy strap keeps "the umbrella shade steady when it's windy out" and "the shade in the right place," adding that "I've seen other cantilever umbrellas that get caught in the wind and tip over."

Taking a moment to compare its construction, another buyer noted that it's "much more UV- and rain-resistant than any of my previous umbrellas."

After pairing it with a weighted base, an Amazon customer was happy to report that "so far, it's resisted a big wind storm and still stands proud on my roof deck." If you're caught in the rain, another shopper pointed out that it has "more ribs than others of comparable price," which gives the umbrella more durability when up against "Louisiana winds [that] can pick-up in a hurry when storms blow in from the gulf."

With nearly 3,000 glowing five-star ratings, you'll not only be in good company with this patio umbrella, but you're practically guaranteed to beat the heat with the WikiWiki Outdoor Umbrella. Get one at Amazon today while it's still on sale for as little as $80.