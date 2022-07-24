Best Products Style Shopping Shoppers Say This Under-$100 Outdoor Umbrella Makes Their Yard 'More Enjoyable on Really Hot, Sunny Days' Reviewers love its durable design that can withstand “big wind storms” and always “keeps the shade in the right place.” By Emily Belfiore Emily Belfiore Instagram Website Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor for Travel + Leisure with a deep passion for travel. She has been covering lifestyle topics spanning across the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals for three years. With an extensive background in e-commerce and shopping trends, she has created in-depth product round-ups and deal guides for InStyle, RealSimple, Health, Shape, Food & Wine, Byrdie and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, you can find her testing products for articles, watching YouTube tutorials, or scouring social media for the latest must-have gadget. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Sometimes, kicking back in the yard is all you need to have the perfect day. And with temperatures reaching historic highs this summer, upgrading your patio furniture with a quality outdoor umbrella is a must in order to safely and comfortably enjoy the summer. Not looking to break the bank? Well, shoppers have discovered the ultimate hidden gem on Amazon: the WikiWiki Outdoor Umbrella, which actually just went on sale. Right now, you can score the popular outdoor patio umbrella for up to 35 percent off. This discount brings its price tag down to as little as $80 depending on the color you've chosen. Keep in mind that prices vary for each of its eight options, so pay close attention when shopping. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $110) With a wingspan of 10 feet, the WikiWiki Outdoor Umbrella brings shade to your favorite spot in the yard with the simple spin of its crank handle. Its canopy is made from a durable, PU-coated polyester material that's fade-, UV-, and water-resistant, as well as eco-friendly. In fact, shoppers are ensured a three-year, fade-resistance warranty. The umbrella's frame is equally as sturdy with its alloy steel profile, which is powder coated to prevent rusting and 25 percent thicker than its counterparts, according to the brand. For added stability, the triple-reinforced, bend-resistant hinge points allow you to reposition the umbrella with ease, while its triangular structure keeps it in place and the iron shell minimizes wobbling and swaying. There's also a canopy strap that securely fastens to the pole to further stabilize the umbrella, ensuring that it won't budge once you've found the perfect shade angle. But despite its enhanced structural support, the WikiWiki Outdoor Umbrella needs to be anchored to your patio. It comes with a cross base, but requires an additional weighted stand to fully stabilize it; you can pair it with the WikiWiki Compact Base, which weighs 230 pounds and is also available at Amazon. Upgrade Your Poolside Area With This Hidden Amazon Outdoor Section That's Full of Affordable Finds Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $100 ) "The umbrella was easy to set up and makes our back porch look like it is part of a resort," one Amazon shopper said, calling it "superior" to similar models. "What I like best about this umbrella is how easy it is to adjust the angle of the shade that it provides. Traditional patio umbrellas simply cannot do this." Another reviewer added, "The material is high quality, and it provides large shadow areas." A third shopper chimed in, "[It] makes our deck a lot more enjoyable on really hot, sunny days." After calling its design "thoughtful," one customer wrote, "The stand that the umbrella pole rests in comes up much higher than other umbrella stands I've seen, helping keep it upright and stable." They also highlighted that its canopy strap keeps "the umbrella shade steady when it's windy out" and "the shade in the right place," adding that "I've seen other cantilever umbrellas that get caught in the wind and tip over." Courtesy of Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $84 (originally $110) Taking a moment to compare its construction, another buyer noted that it's "much more UV- and rain-resistant than any of my previous umbrellas." After pairing it with a weighted base, an Amazon customer was happy to report that "so far, it's resisted a big wind storm and still stands proud on my roof deck." If you're caught in the rain, another shopper pointed out that it has "more ribs than others of comparable price," which gives the umbrella more durability when up against "Louisiana winds [that] can pick-up in a hurry when storms blow in from the gulf." With nearly 3,000 glowing five-star ratings, you'll not only be in good company with this patio umbrella, but you're practically guaranteed to beat the heat with the WikiWiki Outdoor Umbrella. Get one at Amazon today while it's still on sale for as little as $80.