Birkenstock Loyalists Are Ditching Their Name-brand Sandals for This Supportive and Stylish Pair

If your summer travels have included loads of spontaneous strolls to take in the sights, odds are that your go-to walking sandals may be in need of a replacement after all the miles you've put in. Looking for something that's supportive, fashionable, and reasonably priced? More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the White Mountain Hayleigh Leather Sandals their seal of approval.

Typically priced at $60, the reviewer-loved sandals recently went on sale for up to 70 percent off. This discount brings them down to a wallet-friendly $18, and the price varies depending on the size and color you choose (there are four options and sizes range from 6 to 12). And, if you use the special on-site coupon, you can score an additional 15 percent off the brown and black pairs, making the sale price just $16. There's no telling how long this deal will last, but if you ask us, it's too good to pass up.

White Mountain Shoes Hayleigh Leather Footbeds Sandal
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

Apart from being on sale, the White Mountain Hayleigh Leather Sandals also have a reputation for being a quality dupe for Birkenstock sandals, which are usually upwards of $100, with their cork footbeds and braided leather straps. And, according to reviewers, the White Mountain pair offers the same support as its name-brand counterpart. In fact, some have even declared them to be more comfortable than Birkenstocks, which is thanks to their contoured and cushioned construction that's designed to flex with your foot for optimal arch support. Their anatomical shape ensures comfort in both the heels and toes to deliver all-around support.

The White Mountain Hayleigh Leather Sandals also have plush-like microfiber liners and EVA foam outsoles that boost their comfort level while also giving you a springy pep in your step. And, if you're planning on taking a lengthy trek, the outsoles also help maximize shock absorption and prevent fatigue and pain. This combined with the shoes' thong toe straps and traction-filled outsole pattern give you stability on a variety of surfaces so you can enjoy a confident, natural-feeling stride. Additionally, the Amazon-favorite cork sandals have fashionable braided straps that make them perfect for casual outings.

"These sandals are so comfortable," an Amazon shopper raved in their review. "I choose these over my $100 sandals all the time." Another customer exclaimed that they're "perfect in every way" and shared, "The arch support hits my foot in the perfect spot for complete comfort. I don't have the issue of them falling off or my foot moving around like I do in flip-flops."

Following their lead, a third reviewer added, "I usually wear Birkenstocks, [and] these are very comparable." According to another Birkenstock sandals fan who admitted to wearing them their "whole life," they "could not be happier" after switching to the White Mountain version.

White Mountain Shoes Hayleigh Leather Footbeds Sandal
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16 with on-site coupon (originally $60)

Chiming in to praise the sandals' stylishness, another shopper raved, "They're so versatile and make any outfit look classy." A buyer with wide feet added that the shoes "fit perfect[ly]'' and they enjoy that "you can adjust the width of the buckle."

Further vouching for their support, a customer was happy to report that the White Mountain Hayleigh Leather Sandals are "extremely comfortable, even [when] walking miles. And I always get compliments on them." Another shopper mused, "I can walk around in them all day." Echoing their reviews, an Amazon buyer dubbed the sandals as "my new favorites," and added that they have "nice arch support" and are "comfy for long periods of time while walking around."

White Mountain Shoes Hayleigh Leather Footbeds Sandal
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $60)

A traveler who sported the White Mountain Hayleigh Leather Sandals on a four-day trip with "lots of walking" highlighted that they experienced "no blisters, no swollen ankles." Another shopper "wore them on my first day of vacation without any discomfort. They are cute with shorts, jeans, and casual skirts [and] dresses."

Make sure your footwear collection is equipped with comfortable and supportive shoes, starting with the White Mountain Hayleigh Leather Sandals. Get a pair at Amazon while they're up to 70 percent off. And, don't forget to use the special on-site coupon to score an additional 15 percent off.

