6 Comfortable, Protective KN95 and N95 Face Masks That Are Still in Stock
With the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19, it might be time to swap out your cloth face mask and upgrade to a more protective option according to some medical professionals. There are a wide variety of KN95 and N95 masks on the market right now, but it can be difficult to sift through the options in order to find one that is both safe and comfortable. We've rounded up six masks that are in stock right now on Amazon, and from other retailers like Maskc and Vida, that you'll want to order ASAP.
CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, says "you should be wearing a KN95 or N95 mask," since they have a better fit and the tightly woven material is better at blocking respiratory droplets. It's important to note, however, that the CDC doesn't officially recommend masks labeled as surgical N95 respirators in order to save them for healthcare workers, based on its last mask guideline update from October 2021. However, Wen also told CNN that it has "been many months since supply of N95s [has been] an issue."
When you're shopping for an N95 mask, it's important to make sure that it's approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH). To do so, you can reference the CDC's list of NIOSH-approved N95 Particulate Facepiece Respirators, which sorts masks by manufacturer name. You'll also want to check out the CDC's guide to avoiding counterfeit masks, which is especially helpful when shopping online.
NIOSH-approved N95 masks are designed to filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles. They're made from non-woven and melt-blown polypropylene, which acts as a bacterial barrier while still remaining breathable and comfortable to wear. N95 masks also typically have straps that fit around your head versus the ear loops that you'll find on many other types of masks.
Unlike N95s, KN95 masks are certified in China, so instead of looking for NIOSH-approved options, be sure to check out the CDC's list of counterfeit masks and manufacturers before you buy. Brands like Vida and Maskc are known for their comfortable, protective KN95 masks. Right now, Vida has KN95s in stock for both kids and adults, while Maskc only has a 100-pack left, although shoppers can expect a restock soon. Evolvetogether, another shopper- and celeb-loved brand, is also expected to restock its KN95 masks later this month, and you can sign up on the brand's website to be notified when they're available.
Keep reading for more KN95 and N95 face masks that you can order online now.
N95 Masks
Honeywell Surgical N95 Respirator
Harley N95 Respirator
Fangtian N95 Mask
To buy: amazon.com, $26 for pack of 10
Vida NIOSH and FDA Authorized N95 Mask
To buy: shopvida.com, $38 for pack of 10
KN95 Masks
Vida FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection
To buy: shopvida.com, $25 for pack of 10
Maskc KN95
To buy: maskc.com, $320 for pack of 100 (originally $360)
