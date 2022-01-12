6 Comfortable, Protective KN95 and N95 Face Masks That Are Still in Stock

With the rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19, it might be time to swap out your cloth face mask and upgrade to a more protective option according to some medical professionals. There are a wide variety of KN95 and N95 masks on the market right now, but it can be difficult to sift through the options in order to find one that is both safe and comfortable. We've rounded up six masks that are in stock right now on Amazon, and from other retailers like Maskc and Vida, that you'll want to order ASAP.