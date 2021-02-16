Here’s Where to Shop the Most Luxurious Hotel Slippers Online

When you're staying at a hotel or resort, one of the best things is always throwing on a cozy robe and hotel slippers. Something about plush terry cloth or velour instantly makes you feel like you're on vacation. If you'd like to recreate that luxurious feeling at home, you're in luck, since we found where to buy the exact slippers many of our favorite luxury hotel brands use.
Frette Slippers are what you'll find at luxurious hotels and resorts brands like St. Regis, Ritz Carlton, and W Hotels. They're made from 100 percent polyester velour, for an ultra-soft, velvety feel, with dotted rubber non-slip soles. They're available in sizes medium (men's 6-8, women's 8-10) and large (men's 10-12 and women's 12-14). Whether you snag a pair of these luxe slippers for yourself or gift them to a loved one who could use a dose a self-care right now, you can't go wrong with this option that will automatically transport you to your favorite vacation destination.
To buy: Frette Slippers, curatedbyjw.com, $23 (originally $28)
Keep reading for four more pairs of spa-like slippers that will make you feel like you're staying at a luxury hotel. From a cushioned terry cloth pair that you can throw in the washing machine from Parachute to a plush waffle weave version from Serena & Lily to match your favorite bathrobe, we've rounded up some of the best hotel-style slippers you can order online.
To buy: Parachute Classic Slippers, parachutehome.com, $39
To buy: Serena & Lily St. Helena Spa Slippers, serenaandlily.com, $38
To buy: Arus Women's Turkish Terry Cotton Cloth Spa Slippers, amazon.com, $11
To buy: The White Company Unisex Waffle Slippers, thewhitecompany.com, $36
