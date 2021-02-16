Here’s Where to Shop the Most Luxurious Hotel Slippers Online

Frette Slippers are what you'll find at luxurious hotels and resorts brands like St. Regis, Ritz Carlton, and W Hotels. They're made from 100 percent polyester velour, for an ultra-soft, velvety feel, with dotted rubber non-slip soles. They're available in sizes medium (men's 6-8, women's 8-10) and large (men's 10-12 and women's 12-14). Whether you snag a pair of these luxe slippers for yourself or gift them to a loved one who could use a dose a self-care right now, you can't go wrong with this option that will automatically transport you to your favorite vacation destination.