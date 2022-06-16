Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Plus the Best Early Deals You Can Shop Today

Shoppers have 48 hours to shop the sale, and past Prime Days have kicked off at 12 a.m. PST on the first official day and ended at 11:59 p.m. PST on the final day. If you're worried about having such a small timeframe to shop, we have the ultimate pro tip. Two words: early deals. Every year, Amazon is known to treat shoppers to an array of savings in every category ahead of Prime Day's official start date. The early Prime Day deals can start weeks in advance so shoppers have ample opportunities to save on the products they have on their wishlists.