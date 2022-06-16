Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Plus the Best Early Deals You Can Shop Today
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13
- Deals are expected to include best-selling Amazon home devices, smart electronics, noise-canceling headphones, editor-approved luggage and travel bags, comfortable loungewear and footwear, beauty products, and much more
- Amazon has already launched a ton of early deals that you can shop right now and there's still time to become a Prime member
Online shoppers, rejoice! Amazon Prime Day 2022 is on the horizon. New information regarding the annual 48-hour flash sale has been released following the success of the retailer's Memorial Day deals. And, from the sounds of it, this year's sale is going to be epic.
In true Amazon fashion, Prime members can expect markdowns on thousands of products across the retailer's offerings with deals changing throughout the sale's two-day run time. For frequent travelers, this means impressive savings on everything from luggage and travel bags to comfortable loungewear and outdoor gear.
To ensure that you make the most out of your Prime Day haul, we've compiled the important dates and details to streamline the process. And, since Amazon is known to treat shoppers to special savings ahead of its big sales, we also pulled the best early Prime Day deals that are available to shop right now. Here's everything you need to know.
When Is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day happens once a year, and it's been known to take place around Amazon's birthday, July 15 (although last year, Prime Day 2021 took place in June, and in 2020, Prime Day took place in October). At the end of April, Amazon revealed in a press release that Prime Day would take place in July for more than 20 countries. And just this morning, the retailer announced that Amazon Prime Day would officially kick off Tuesday, July 12 and go through Wednesday, July 13.
What Is Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that rewards shoppers, particularly Prime members, with exclusive savings. It's designed to give shoppers Black Friday-level savings across the entire site, with new deals popping up throughout the day. While the dates change every year, shoppers can typically expect the worldwide event to fall in between Amazon's Memorial Day and Black Friday sales. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is taking place on July 12 and July 13.
How Long Is Prime Day?
Shoppers have 48 hours to shop the sale, and past Prime Days have kicked off at 12 a.m. PST on the first official day and ended at 11:59 p.m. PST on the final day. If you're worried about having such a small timeframe to shop, we have the ultimate pro tip. Two words: early deals. Every year, Amazon is known to treat shoppers to an array of savings in every category ahead of Prime Day's official start date. The early Prime Day deals can start weeks in advance so shoppers have ample opportunities to save on the products they have on their wishlists.
Do You Need a Prime Membership to Shop Amazon Prime Day Deals?
As we've mentioned, the two-day shopping event is catered to Prime members, but it's not exclusive to them. In fact, non-subscribers can also join in on the fun with savings of their own. However, being a Prime member does make you privy to loads of secret markdowns and deals before, during, and after the sale. If you're not looking to add a new subscription to your list, you can sign up for a free 30-day membership trial to gain access to every single Prime Day deal.
It's also incredibly easy and fast to sign up for a membership. Shoppers have two options: First, you can enroll for $14.99/month (or $7.49/month for students), which can be canceled at any time. Aside from access to Prime Day, membership perks also include complimentary 2-day shipping, access to Prime Video, exclusive discounts at Whole Foods, and more than 30 other perks.
What's on Sale on Prime Day?
An official list of deals has yet to be released, but if you look to past Prime Days, it's safe to say that shoppers can expect thousands of discounts during the 48-hour sale. The retailer always marks down items across its categories, including home, beauty, fashion, tech, outdoors, pets, and more. Last year, shoppers saved upwards of 50 percent on best-sellers and new arrivals like Travelpro luggage, Apple AirPods, Adidas activewear, iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners, and Panasonic cameras, as well as smart TVs, Echo home devices, and Amazon Fire Sticks.
What are Some Amazon Prime Day Shopping Tips?
Now that Amazon has announced the official dates, follow these useful hacks to make your Prime Day shopping on July 12 and July 13 as stress-free as possible.
- Ask Alexa: It's no surprise that Alexa is your best resource for a successful Prime Day. During the sale event, you can use your Echo Dot or Alexa-compatible device to follow the deals and notify you in order to stay up-to-date on price drops and new savings on specific products. Trust us, this will be a game-changer.
- Get Watch A Deal notifications: Don't have an Alexa? Then, we recommend signing up for Watch A Deal notifications to stay in the loop during Prime Day. The feature is available through the Amazon mobile app and incredibly easy to set up: Just go to your settings, select "Programs and Features," and tap on "Deals." Then, click on "Upcoming" and find the deals you're interested in. All that's left to do is click "Watch This Deal" and you'll be notified when the item goes on sale.
- Check the Movers & Shakers List: If you want to join in on the Prime Day fun but don't know what to shop for, the Movers & Shakers section is going to be your best friend. It's a constantly changing list that showcases and tracks Amazon's biggest sellers in all of its categories in a 24-hour time period. Here, you'll see what everyone's shopping for during Prime Day and have the chance to add popular items to your cart.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals
In anticipation of the big day(s), Amazon has already marked down hundreds of items. Keep scrolling to shop the best early Prime Day deals that you can score right now. Below, you'll find savings on everything from Amazon smart televisions and home devices to noise-canceling headphones and tablets, plus plenty of travel-approved picks in clothing, swimwear, footwear, and luggage. Expect savings up to 40 percent off, with prices starting as low as $25.
Best Early Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals
Travel smarter with these newly discounted luggage pieces from Samsonite, Travelpro, American Tourister, and more. Whether you need a carry-on or a checked bag, Amazon's early Prime Day 2022 sale has got you covered. Plus, there are plenty of traveler-approved accessories that were just marked down — like the best-selling BCozzy travel neck pillow.
- Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 20-inch Carry-on Luggage, $82 (originally $98)
- Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage, $176 (originally $280)
- American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT 4-piece Luggage Set, $98 (originally $190)
- Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set, $170 with on-site coupon (originally $200)
- American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside 24-inch Luggage, $90 (originally $150)
- Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable 21-inch Carry-on Luggage, $115 (originally $160)
- BCozzy Double Support Travel Neck Pillow, $34 (originally $60)
Best Early Fashion Deals
There are tons of vacation-ready clothing and footwear on sale from Amazon's best-selling brands that suit a variety of travel styles. Among them are the comfortable Dokotoo jumpsuit, the breathable Kissmoda Cotton Shorts, and the Merokeety Midi Dress, which is versatile enough for both casual and formal outings. If your adventures include lots of walking, you'll want to grab a pair of Sorel's sporty Kinetic Impact Sneakers and the Aerothotic Orthotic Flip-flops.
- Merokeety Flutter Smocked Midi Dress, $42 (originally $50)
- Hilor Crossover One-piece Bathing Suit, $31 (originally $45)
- Dokotoo Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuit, from $32 (originally $37)
- Aerothotic Orthotic Flip-flops, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $40)
- Kissmoda Drawstring Shorts, $21 (originally $25)
- Keds Champion Canvas Sneakers, from $35 (originally $50)
- Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Shoes, $105 (originally $140)
- Soda Topic Espadrilles Flatform Sandals, from $30 (originally $70)
Best Early Tech Deals
Tech fans will be delighted to find tons of exciting early deals on Amazon's smart devices, including up to 40 percent off on Alexa-compatible 4K televisions, Fire TV sticks, and Echo consoles. Shoppers can also get deals on noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones from Sony, as well as the popular Apple AirPods.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa, $25 (originally $40)
- Amazon Fire HD 10-inch Tablet, $100 (originally $150)
- Sony Noise-canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $98 (originally $150)
- Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD, $500 (originally $830)
- Apple AirPods, $165 (originally $199)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 with Alexa, $70 (originally $110)
Best Early Outdoor and Camping Deals
If you'll be spending your summer outdoors, refresh your gear during Amazon's early Prime Days sale. Camping enthusiasts can score deals on essentials like sleeping bags and hammocks, while avid hikers can get discounts on Merrell hiking shoes and crossbody sling backpacks. This sale is also the perfect opportunity to get the popular FBSport Inflatable SUP Paddleboard for as little as $170.
- Oaskys Sleeping Bag, $25 (originally $40)
- Kootek Camping Hammock, from $25 (originally $30)
- FBSport Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, $170 (originally $200)
- Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes, from $71 (originally $110)
- Waterfly Crossbody Sling Hiking Backpack, $24 (originally $30)
Best Early Home Deals
Keep your home in tip-top shape with best-selling appliances and cleaning tools from Amazon, many of which are on sale for up to 30 percent off. Ahead of Prime Day 2022, you can save $150 on the iRobot Roomba i3+ Vacuum, which comes with an automatic disposal feature. Also included in the sale are top appliances from Ninja and KitchenAid, plus nonstick cookware sets from Oxo.
- iRobot Roomba i3+ Floor Vacuum, $400 (originally $550)
- Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan, $60 (originally $70)
- Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender, $86 (originally $100)
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart Stand Mixer, from $430 (originally $460)
- Oxo Good Grips Nonstick 12-piece Cookware, $216 (originally $300)