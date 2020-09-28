Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13 and Wednesday, Oct. 14

Spend $10 on amazon.com/supportsmall between Sept. 28 and Oct. 12 for a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day

Deals will cover everything from best-selling Amazon devices, electronics, and headphones to luggage, comfortable walking shoes, beauty and wellness, and much more

Amazon already launched a ton of early deals that you can shop right now

If your interests include scoring a good deal, then it’s likely you have an Amazon Prime membership, and thus, know of Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer’s annual flash sale event (it’s like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, except exclusive to Amazon Prime members and, often, so much better).

amazon prime day Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

With deals on thousands of products over a 48-hour period, Prime Day is a sale event not to miss — but just make sure you have a Prime membership so you can partake. Pro tip: If you’re not an Amazon Prime member but still want to get in on the sales, then sign up for a 30-day free trial now so you can access the deals once Prime Day starts. Students can also take advantage of the retailer’s free six-month trial and discounted membership rates.

This year’s shopping event is slated to be even more impressive than previous years, so get your carts ready. Here’s everything we know about the sale so far.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the online retail giant’s highly anticipated annual discount shopping event that boasts Black Friday-like deals exclusively for Prime members. Having started in 2015, Prime Day is only now in its sixth year — but my, has it grown with record-breaking sales that even stun Amazon execs themselves.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020 and what time does it start?

Amazon just revealed that the global shopping event will last for 48 hours and start at 12 a.m. PST on Tuesday, October 13. The sale will wrap up on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Do you have to have a Prime membership to shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

Yes, the sales event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members — but don’t worry, not all is lost. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial now and shop Prime Day deals. And when the trial ends, you can either cancel your membership or keep enjoying all the cushy perks (such as free two-day shipping on literally millions of items and same-day delivery of Whole Foods groceries). If you want a snapshot of just how good an Amazon Prime membership is, you should know that JPMorgan analysts say it’s worth $785 annually, as opposed to Amazon’s asking price of $119 per year.

What items will be on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

Shoppers should expect deals on a range of products (including Amazon bestsellers) and covetable tech devices (such as TVs and smart home devices), travel accessories, fashion, groceries (yes, really), kitchen tools, furniture, back-to-school supplies, everyday essentials, and so much more. Last year’s markdowns included 70 percent off Samsonite luggage sets, 58 percent off noise-cancelling Bose headphones, up to 50 percent off best-selling fashion brands like Adidas and Columbia, and many more incredible deals for travelers.

What’s new for Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon has designed Prime Day this year to specifically support small businesses with its biggest small business promotion yet. Amazon has and will be investing more than $100 million throughout the holiday season on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world. Amazon intends to enable "hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales despite the COVID-19 crisis and beyond." Visit amazon.com/supportsmall to start shopping.

Additionally, Amazon is currently running a promotion between Sept. 28 and Oct. 12 that offers $10 to use on Prime Day when customers make a $10 purchase on amazon.com/supportsmall.

What's on sale?

Amazon's Prime Day sale may almost be over, but you've still got time to jump on some of the best deals they've ever had. Shop what's on early Prime Day sale now with this list of the best deals

Best Clothing Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Home Deals

Best Tech Deals

By Kendall Cornish

By Kim Duong

By Jessica Leigh Mattern