With even historic stalwarts—here's looking at you, JetBlue—charging hefty baggage fees, there's never been a more important time to master the art of packing a carry-on. An oft-discussed topic in the travel community, the contents of one's carry-on must be carefully curated. What exactly will you need for a set number of hours while you're separated from the rest of your belongings? What will help you enjoy your flight while also ensuring you arrive at your destination looking fresh and relaxed?