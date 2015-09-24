How to Pack the Ultimate Carry-On

By Caroline Tell September 24, 2015
Credit: Dave Greenwood/Getty Images

With even historic stalwarts—here's looking at you, JetBlue—charging hefty baggage fees, there's never been a more important time to master the art of packing a carry-on. An oft-discussed topic in the travel community, the contents of one's carry-on must be carefully curated. What exactly will you need for a set number of hours while you're separated from the rest of your belongings? What will help you enjoy your flight while also ensuring you arrive at your destination looking fresh and relaxed?

Basic tech items like a great pair of noise-canceling headphones and an extra battery back will go a long way in the friendly skies, while little beauty boosts like a lavender-filled eye mask or a sandalwood shaving kit for men will have you looking rested even after a red-eye. But should the infant behind you happen to have colic, don't forget those oversized sunglasses.

Women’s

Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Aromatherapy Associates eye mask, $80.

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Sephora Deluxe Airless Travel Kit, $19.

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Christian Dior Metaleyes Retro Sunglasses, $430.

Credit: Courtesy of Saks.com

Tumi Vapor Lite international carry-on, $475.

Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

Botanical iPhone charger, $78.

Men’s

Credit: Courtesy of Brookstone

LSTN Ebony Wood Bowerys Earphones, $49.99.

Credit: Courtesy of Saks.com

Valentino Camouflage Nylon Washbag, $545.

Credit: Courtesy of Saks.com

Mulberry leather holdall bag, $2,300.

Credit: Courtesy of Mr. Porter

Tumi Continental Expandable Carry-On, $596.

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Razor MD Essential Sandalwood Travel Kit, $36.

