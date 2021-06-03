Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is scheduled for Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22

Deals will cover everything from best-selling Amazon devices, electronics, and headphones to luggage, comfortable walking shoes, beauty and wellness, and much more

Amazon already launched a ton of early deals that you can shop right now

If your interests include scoring a good deal, then it’s likely you have an Amazon Prime membership, and thus, know of Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer’s annual flash sale event (it’s like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, except exclusive to Amazon Prime members and, often, so much better).

amazon prime day Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images

With deals on thousands of products over a 48-hour period, Prime Day is a sale event not to miss — but just make sure you have a Prime membership so you can partake. Pro tip: If you’re not an Amazon Prime member but still want to get in on the sales, then sign up for a 30-day free trial now so you can access the deals once Prime Day starts. Students can also take advantage of the retailer’s free six-month trial and discounted membership rates.

This year’s shopping event is slated to be even more impressive than previous years, so get your carts ready. Here’s everything we know about the sale so far.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the online retail giant's highly anticipated annual discount shopping event that boasts Black Friday-like deals exclusively for Prime members. Having started in 2015, Prime Day is only now in its sixth year — but my, has it grown with record-breaking sales that even stun Amazon execs themselves.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021 and what time does it start?

Amazon just revealed that the global shopping event will last for 48 hours and start at 12 a.m. PST on Monday, June 21. The sale will wrap up on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Do you have to have a Prime membership to shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

Yes, the sales event is exclusive to Amazon Prime members — but don’t worry, not all is lost. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial now and shop Prime Day deals. And when the trial ends, you can either cancel your membership or keep enjoying all the cushy perks (such as free two-day shipping on literally millions of items and same-day delivery of Whole Foods groceries). If you want a snapshot of just how good an Amazon Prime membership is, you should know that JPMorgan analysts say it’s worth $785 annually, as opposed to Amazon’s asking price of $119 per year.

What items will be on sale on Amazon Prime Day?

Shoppers should expect deals on a range of products (including Amazon bestsellers) and covetable tech devices (such as TVs and smart home devices), travel accessories, fashion, groceries (yes, really), kitchen tools, furniture, back-to-school supplies, everyday essentials, and so much more. Last year's markdowns included 70 percent off Samsonite luggage sets, 58 percent off noise-cancelling Bose headphones, up to 50 percent off best-selling fashion brands like Adidas and Columbia, and many more incredible deals for travelers.

What’s new for Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon has designed Prime Day, as it began doing last year, to specifically support small businesses with its biggest small business promotion yet. Amazon has and will be investing more than $100 million throughout the holiday season on new promotional activities to help small businesses around the world. Amazon intends to enable "hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales despite the COVID-19 crisis and beyond." Visit amazon.com/supportsmall to start shopping.

What's on sale?

Amazon's Prime Day sale isn't here yet, but you've still got the opportunity to jump on some of the best deals the sale may see, even during the Prime Days themselves. Shop what's on early Prime Day sale now with this list of the best deals

What Are Some Amazon Prime Day Shopping Tips?

Ask Alexa : Have an Alexa-powered smart home, car, or personal device? You can ask Alexa whenever, however often about the best Prime Day deals. Stay up-to-date minute-by-minute on price drops, new sales, and keep up with specific product you're watching with the help of your Echo Dot or other Alexa compatible product (which happen to be on early sale now — see below).

: Have an Alexa-powered smart home, car, or personal device? You can ask Alexa whenever, however often about the best Prime Day deals. Stay up-to-date minute-by-minute on price drops, new sales, and keep up with specific product you're watching with the help of your Echo Dot or other Alexa compatible product (which happen to be on early sale now — see below). Get Watch-A-Deal notifications: Make sure to turn on your live deal notifications by tapping the options icon in the bottom menu of your Amazon mobile app. Here, you will view your settings. Scroll to you "Programs and Features" and tap on "Deals", then tap on "Upcoming". Find the deals you're interested in and tap "Watch this deal" for notifications when the deal starts and the prices drop.

Best Early Deals to Shop Now

Best Tech Deals

Best Luggage Deals

Check back for regular updates on Amazon's early Prime Day sale releases, from tech and luggage to clothing, shoes, appliances, home decor, and more.